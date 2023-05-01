‘Family is everything…’: Meghan Markle's friend urges her to reconcile with ‘ailing’ dad

Even as Meghan Markle's father continues to face health issues, the daughter hasn't met him yet. Amid all this, a former friend of Meghan, Lizzie Cundy has urged the British royal family member to mend relationship with her father, Thomas Markle.

Meghan Markle(Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interaction with Mirror, Lizzie said "Meghan needs to do the right thing at last before it's too late. Her dad is seriously ill, he's had a terrible stroke and he's trying to reach out to her – family is everything, she needs to realise it."

ALSO READ| ‘The View’ cohost Sunny Hostin reveals that Whoopi Goldberg farts the most on show's set

Earlier, in the trailer for an upcoming interview with Australia’s 7NEWS Spotlight, Thomas was shown holding childhood photos of Meghan and asking "How can I fix this?"

Reportedly, Meghan is not on good terms with her father for a long time now. In 2018, Thomas couldn't attend Meghan's marriage with Prince Harry as he underwent a heart surgery around that time. After her marriage, Thomas and other family members were accused of leaking stories about the Duchess of Sussex to the media. All these incidents in the past, have badly strained the family's relationship with Meghan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Meghan's half-siblings Thomas Jnr and Samantha Markle are taking care of Thomas' health.

Recently, Mirror had reported a source close to Meghan as saying "Despite their estrangement, Meghan is concerned. She wants to know if there is any way to contact her father privately, without other family knowing about it or having to get involved."

The source had also shared that Meghan doesn't want to involve her half-siblings whenever she meets her father.

"If she can contact their dad, she wants it to be totally private, it won't involve Netflix, it won't involve any photographs and it must not involve any tip-offs to the paparazzi," the source had added.

On Sunday, Meghan's estranged family members revealed some old clips of hers from youth when she shared very amicable relationship with her father.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}