'Family means everything to me’: Rishi Sunak as wife Akshata joins his campaign
Amid the race for the United Kingdom's next prime minister, Rishi Sunak has stepped up his campaign. He and Liz Truss have emerged as key challengers for the post. And both of them have zeroed in on the issue of immigrants in the latest developments. "People are tired of seeing small boats arrive in this country with the authorities appearing helpless to stop them," he tweeted on Sunday, sharing his plan.
While the campaign heat continues, Sunak also tried to lighten up the mood, sharing pictures of his family as his wife, Akshata Murty, made her debut appearance at a rally. Their daughters, Krishna and Anoushka, were also there on Saturday when Sunak gave a speech at a tyre store in Grantham, the birthplace of Margaret Thatcher, the Conservative Party's patron saint.
"Family means everything to me. So grateful to have the support of my family at yesterday's event in Grantham. Thank you to everyone who came along”, Sunak wrote in the Instagram post. Akshata, a non-domiciled resident of the United Kingdom (UK), has been hounded for months for allegedly evading paying taxes while her husband was raising them for others as a chancellor.
During the speech on Saturday Sunak described himself as “the underdog in the contest”. "Be in no doubt, I am the underdog, The forces that want this to be a coronation for the other candidate, but I think members want a choice and they are prepared to listen”.
The 42-year-old former Chancellor’s resignation from his post had come amid a revolt that resulted in Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreeing to step down following a series of scandals. Members of the ruling Conservative Party will vote for a successor during the summer, with an announcement expected on September 5.
Sunak won all three rounds of voting among party MPs, narrowing the field to two contenders. However, foreign secretary Liz Truss appears to have the upper hand among the 200,000 ruling party members who will finally decide the winner. According to a report by Reuters, on Thursday, Truss retained a 24-point advantage against Sunak.
Meanwhile, Sunak has pledged to put the UK on a “crisis footing” if elected Prime Minister. He also said besides tackling inflation as a national emergency, his focus will also be on delivering better value for money value for money for the taxpayer-funded National Health Service (NHS) – an issue that is personal to him with a grandparent just out of an NHS hospital.
(With inputs from Reuters)
-
Saudi sidescraper to stretch to 75 miles, will house 50 lakh people: Report
Saudi Arabia is planning to build a sideways skyscraper which would stretch to 75 miles and is expected to house five million people. Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman's urban planners have come out with a blueprint for the world's largest structure, which includes two buildings up to 1,600 feet tall running parallel for 75 miles in a line across the coastal, mountain and desert terrain, Wall Street Journal reported.
-
Biden eyeing climate emergency declaration, says envoy John Kerry: Report
United States President Joe Biden is reportedly considering announcing a climate emergency as the country grapples with a scorching heatwave, which has triggered health alerts for more than 100 million people. The decision would give him more authority to advance his renewable energy plan, which has been hampered by a lack of support in Congress, US climate envoy, John Kerry has told BBC. Congress's lack of "full-throated" support was "less than ideal."
-
Monkeypox ‘can be contained’ in US, White House doctor says
Monkeypox “can be contained” in the US, with the goal of eventually eliminating the illness as testing and vaccinations ramp up, the White House's Covid-19 response coordinator said. Ashish Jha repeated that, with more than 2,000 cases nationwide, the US Department of Health and Human Services is weighing whether to declare monkeypox a public health emergency. The US is also using a smallpox antiviral medication as treatment.
-
Pope heads to Canada to make amends for Indigenous school scandal
The 10-hour flight constitutes the longest since 2019 for the 85-year-old pope, who has been suffering from knee pain that has forced him to use a cane or wheelchair in recent outings. The pope was in a wheelchair on Sunday and used a lifting platform to board the plane, an AFP correspondent accompanying him said.
-
Can smallpox vaccines prevent monkeypox? What top health bodies say
Monkeypox is now a global health emergency even as the fight against coronavirus continues. Two years back, coronavirus had caught the world unprepared as hospitals got overwhelmed as cases soared. According to top US medical body, the CDC, two vaccines - licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration - are available for preventing monkeypox infection – JYNNEOS (also known as Imvamune or Imvanex) and ACAM2000. There is a note of caution.
