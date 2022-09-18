Fan gifts pen to Charles III ‘just in case’ after leaky ink fiasco. His reaction

King Charles III and his episodes with a fountain pen doesn't seem to be dying down anytime soon. Days after the ‘leaky pen’ fiasco grabbed headlines, Britain's new monarch was gifted a ballpoint pen by a well-wisher during his visit to Cardiff, who poked fun and said: “Just in case”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While it took him a few seconds to understand the gesture, Charles III immediately burst into laughter when he realised and graciously accepted the pen and his fate.

A TikTok video of the same was shared on Twitter by a user that goes by the name 'Royal Supporter'. It has garnered nearly 600K views so far, more than 1,800 retweets and over 17,000 likes.

The video showed Charles meeting and greeting his supporters in Cardiff, when a fan in the crowd handed him a ballpoint pen, leaving the monarch confused. When he asked what it meant, the person said “just in case”, leaving him with a big smile.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

King Charles III was caught on camera on two separate occasions, at two different signing ceremonies, showing frustration over an ink pen. The first one was during his accession ceremony, after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, when he made a rather furious gesture, gritting his teeth at his aides, asking them to clear the desk while he was signing papers.

Again, during his visit to Northern Ireland, Charles was irked over a leaky pen in front of the camera. As he sat down to sign a visitors' book at Hillsborough Castle near Belfast, the pen he was using leaked on his hand. “Oh god, I hate this (pen)!” Charles was heard saying, as he stood up, handing the pen to his wife and Queen Consort Camilla.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Oh look, it's going everywhere,” Camilla responded as Charles wiped his fingers.

“I can't bear this bloody thing... every stinking time,” Charles said while walking away.

Charles has been under intense media scrutiny since his mother’s death in Scotland and has had a grueling schedule ahead of the state funeral for England's longest-serving monarch.

Queen Elizabeth's state funeral is slated for Monday, September 19. It will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster, with British Prime Minister Liz Truss and Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Patricia Scotland reading “lessons”.

The Queen's eight grandchildren on Saturday held a 15-minute vigil around her coffin - with Prince Harry wearing a military uniform at the King's request.