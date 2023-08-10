Lil Tay's ‘sudden and mysterious death’ sparks rumours around her demise

Fans of social media star Lil Tay believe that the 14-year-old girl died in a ski accident. Tay first gained limelight in 2018 as a 9-year-old child rapper. According to multiple reports, Tay's real name is Claire Hope and she hailed from Atlanta, Georgia in the United States. YouTube influencer Lil Tay (Twitter)

Fans have connected her death to a jet ski accident on Skaha Lake in Canada which happened on Friday, August 4. According to news reports, an unidentified 14-year-old from Alberta had died after sustaining injuries when two jet ski watercraft collided in the lake. In the tragic incident, three other youths had sustained injuries but survived.

Even as the exact cause of her death has not been confirmed, some fans have refuted her demise as a rumour. A few Internet users have also rejected any connection between her death to the jet ski accident.

Meanwhile, Tay's family are claiming that both Tay and her 22-year-old brother have died. The news of Tay and her brother's death was confirmed by her family through her officIal Instagram account which boasts of 3.4 million followers.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief," read the post.

We kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation,” the statement further read.

Reportedly, Tay was embroiled in a legal battle against her father who was alleged to have abused her physically and mentally. Few years ago, Tay's brother launched a GoFundMe campaign to fund her legal fees in the case against their father.

