How did Lil Tay die? Fans raise doubts after family announces her ‘sudden & tragic demise’

Teen sensation and influencer Lil Tay has passed away at the young age of 15. She will be remembered as the viral little girl who used to curse and flex all the time on social media. Cause of her sudden death is not known. Teen influencer Lil Tay has passed away at 15

'With heavy hearts, we are sharing the tragic and unexpected news of the sudden loss of our cherished Claire. Words cannot convey the depth of the pain we are experiencing. This unforeseen outcome has left us in a state of shock," stated a message posted on her Instagram account this Wednesday.

The exact date and cause of the untimely demise of the young star, known by her real name Claire Eileen Qi Hope, have not yet been disclosed.

In addition, the Instagram statement revealed the unfortunate passing of the influencer's brother. The statement expressed, "The passing of her brother compounds our grief in ways beyond imagination."

"During this period of profound sorrow, we respectfully request privacy as we navigate through this overwhelming loss. The circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are currently under investigation," concluded the post.

In 2018, Lil Tay gained widespread attention through a series of videos showcasing her proudly displaying stacks of money from luxurious cars and offering tours of lavish homes. She proudly embraced the title of the ‘youngest flexer,’ amassing over 3 million followers on Instagram prior to her passing.

'I suppose people find it amusing because I'm just 9 years old and yet I've achieved so much,' she remarked during a May 2018 interview on ‘Good Morning America.’ 'I'm the youngest flexer out there. I have the freedom to pursue whatever I desire. If others doubt me, it's of no concern to me.'

Worried over the mystery surrounding her sudden passing away fans are wondering, ‘why post this on the internet when ur child hasn’t been on the internet for 5+ years you are one of parent.’ an Instgram users commented on the post.

Another reader asked, ‘how did a little girl and her older brother die at the same time that makes no sense.’

Lil had been absconding from the internet for last 5 years. Her last post before the announcement of her death was in 2018 when she paid tribute to a tribute post to rapper XXXTentacion.

Another posted an old post claiming her brother was raising money for her legal defence against her father.

