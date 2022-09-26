Home / World News / Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni claims leadership of next Italy govt

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni claims leadership of next Italy govt

Published on Sep 26, 2022 06:36 AM IST

Italian far-right leader Meloni, whose party came top in general elections, said Monday she would seek to lead the next government and would work for all Italians.

Giorgia Meloni claims leadership of next Italy government, the first woman to hold the country's premiership.(REUTERS)
Far-right leader Meloni, whose party came top in general elections, said Monday she would seek to lead the next government and would work for all Italians.

"Italians have sent a clear message in favour of a right-wing government led by Brothers of Italy," she told reporters in Rome, adding that "we will do it for all" Italians.

Riding a meteoric rise, Giorgia Meloni with her nationalist party appeared well positioned to give Italy its first far-right-led government since World War II, according to projections based on a partial vote count Monday from elections for Parliament.

Giorgia Meloni said following her win that Italian voters had given a clear mandate to the right to form the next government and called for unity to help confront the country's many problems.

"If we are called upon to govern this nation, we will do so for all Italians, with the aim of uniting the people, of exalting what unites them rather than what divides them," Meloni told reporters. "We will not betray your trust."

Story Saved
×
Monday, September 26, 2022
