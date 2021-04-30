Faster customs clearance for medical consignment to India: China

Chinese companies have exported more than 3,800 tonnes of medical supplies and over 26,000 ventilators to India in April to help fight the surging Covid-19 pandemic, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

The Chinese customs department is also providing clearance to transport liquid oxygen storage tanks and oxygen generators to India from many cities, foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said, adding that Chinese provincial governments, NGOs and individual companies are also raising anti-epidemic material that India needs urgently.

As it turns out, the medical and equipment supplies from China to India are mostly being done between companies as New Delhi and Beijing are yet to open a government-to-government route for such dealings.

India is yet to even officially acknowledge China’s offer of help, which was first made by the Chinese foreign ministry through a media briefing last week.

Friday’s update from the foreign ministry came a day after state councilor and foreign minister Wang Yi promised external affairs minister, S Jaishankar, that China will do the utmost in supporting India’s fight against current outbreak in India at a faster pace.

In a letter to Jaishankar, Wang said that the Chinese side “shares empathy for the challenges facing India and expresses sincere sympathy”.

Following up on minister Wang’s promise, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang said China has always been paying close attention to the development of the epidemic situation in India.

Wang said many sections of Chinese society have taken action to collect material to send to India and to “deliver them to the Indian people as soon as possible”.

According to statistics provided by Wang, since April, China has exported more than 26,000 ventilators and oxygen generators, more than 15,000 monitors, and nearly 3,800 tons of medical materials and medicines to India.

China’s relevant anti-epidemic material and medical equipment companies are working hard, working overtime, and speeding up production, Wang said, adding that over the next few days, more anti-epidemic resources will continue to be sent to India to support its anti-epidemic efforts.

Wang added that many donations in this context are being made through unofficial channels.

The spokesperson added the cargo routes from China to India are operating normally.

In the past two weeks, many cargo flights of Chinese airlines from China to India have operated, he said without giving details.

Wang added that Chinese authorities have provided and are providing customs clearance for India to transport liquid oxygen storage tanks, oxygen generators and other materials back from many cities in China.

China, he said, will continue to maintain a smooth channel for exports of materials to India.

In his letter to Jaishankar, foreign minister Wang said that anti-pandemic materials produced in China were entering India at a faster pace to help it fight the epidemic.

“The Chinese side will continue to do its utmost to provide support and help according to the needs of India. We hope and believe that under the leadership of the Indian government, the Indian people will surely prevail over the epidemic at an early date,” he added.

China’s Ambassador to India Sun Weidong in a tweet on Wednesday said Chinese medical suppliers are working overtime on orders from India, “at least 25,000 orders for oxygen concentrators in recent days. Cargo planes are under plan for medical supplies. Chinese customs will facilitate relevant process”.

