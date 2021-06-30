Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Fauci warns of ‘two Americas’ as Delta variant cases rise in US
world news

Fauci warns of ‘two Americas’ as Delta variant cases rise in US

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta variant, first detected in India, accounts for more than one-fourth of the total active Covid-19 cases in the country.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 10:16 PM IST
Fauci's comment comes at a time when the Delta variant, first detected in India, has started gaining more ground in the country.(Bloomberg)

Top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci on Wednesday warned about the potential emergence of “two Americas” amid the spread of the Delta variant of Sars-CoV-2. Speaking to CNN, Fauci highlighted the disparity in vaccination rates in different regions of the United States to express his concern over the spike in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases.

"When you have such a low level of vaccination superimposed upon a variant that has a high degree of efficiency of spread, what you are going to see among undervaccinated regions -- be that states, cities or counties -- you're going to see these individual types of blips," Fauci said.

"It's almost like it's going to be two Americas," the 80-year-old immunologist added.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the 'variant of concern' B.1.617.2, first detected in India, accounts for more than one-fourth of the total active Covid-19 cases in the country and has reached nearly every state. The United States has administered at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to over 53% of its population and aims to achieve herd immunity through vaccination as soon as possible.

Also Read | Fauci’s institute backs Covaxin, funded its efficacy booster

However, US authorities are now struggling to combat vaccine hesitancy when the Delta variant, known for its higher transmissibility, has started gaining more ground in the country, especially in places with low vaccination rates. States like Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Wyoming, and Louisiana have less than 35% of residents fully vaccinated. In Mississippi, unvaccinated people accounted for more than 90% of Covid-related deaths in the past month.

"I'm concerned about the Delta variant...and I am worried that what we are seeing in terms of a plateauing of cases nationally but also an increase in cases in many small sections of the United States, that is, in fact, being driven by the Delta variant," US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy told CNN.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 dr. anthony fauci united states
TRENDING NEWS

Woman’s adorable dance with grandfather will surely melt your heart. Watch

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan light up Instagram with their gorgeous photo

Rare venomous snake found in Uttarakhand, first in the state

Man’s tweet about his house help saving to buy her daughter a laptop wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP