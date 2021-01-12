IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / FBI warns 'armed protests' being planned at all 50 state capitols, Washington DC
The FBI’s statement reiterated its objective of ‘preserving the public’s constitutional right to protest by protecting everyone from violence and other criminal activity”.(AFP)
The FBI’s statement reiterated its objective of ‘preserving the public’s constitutional right to protest by protecting everyone from violence and other criminal activity”.(AFP)
world news

FBI warns 'armed protests' being planned at all 50 state capitols, Washington DC

Posts on pro-Trump and far-right online networks have called for protest action on a number of dates.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 12:31 PM IST

The FBI has warned that it has received intelligence that "armed protests" were being planned at all 50 US state capitols and in Washington DC in the run-up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, leading to fears of more deadly violence by extremists supporting outgoing President Donald Trump.

Posts on pro-Trump and far-right online networks have called for protest action on a number of dates, including armed demonstrations in cities across the country on January 17 and a march in Washington DC on inauguration day itself.

"Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from January 16 through at least January 20, and at the US Capitol from January 17 through January 20," according to the internal Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) bulletin obtained by CNN and other media outlets.

Biden is slated to be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on January 20, along with Indian-origin Kamala Harris as the Vice President.

On Monday, Biden told reporters he was not afraid to take the oath of office outside of the US Capitol.

Both he and Harris are still expected to be sworn in outside the building, only two weeks after it was the site of a deadly raid by radical supporters of Trump opposing the election result.

Only after the Congressional certification of the November 3 presidential elections last week, the outgoing Republican President Trump has reluctantly accepted the election results and promised a smooth transition of power.

But he still believes the presidential elections had massive voters’ fraud, an allegation which remains unsubstantiated and have been thrown out of courts dozens of times.

However, Trump’s repeated assertion of massive voters' fraud has incited his base. This resulted in thousands of his supporters storming the Capitol Hill, the historic building, that houses the US Congress on January 6.

Five people, including a woman and a police official died and several dozens injured in the incident that is now considered as a dark letter day in the history of American democracy.

The Democratic Party, which has majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate and would occupy the White House after January 20, on Monday moved second impeachment proceedings against Trump, blaming him for the unprecedented violence.

The FBI and the American security and intelligence agencies, who were taken aback by the last week inglorious moment at the Capitol Hill, a major breach of security that put the lives of hundreds of American lawmakers at risk, are now leaving nothing to chance.

"On 8 January, the FBI received information on an identified group calling for others to join them in 'storming' state, local and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings in the event POTUS is removed as President prior to Inauguration Day.

"This identified group is also planning to 'storm' government offices including in the District of Columbia and in every state, regardless of whether the states certified electoral votes for Biden or Trump, on 20 January," said the FBI bulletin, according to CNN.

The FBI is also tracking reports of "various threats to harm President-Elect Biden ahead of the presidential inauguration," the bulletin. "Additional reports indicate threats against VP-Elect Harris and Speaker Pelosi," the bulletin said.

Interestingly, Trump himself has issued an emergency declaration for the national capital here till January 24.

In a statement on Monday, the White House said the President's action authorises the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population.

Washington DC, meanwhile, is being converted into a garrison city to prevent any kind of untoward incident ahead of the inauguration. The Pentagon has approved to deploy more than 15,000 additional National Guard troops in the national capitol.

Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, the chief of the National Guard Bureau, told reporters during a conference call that as of Monday 6,000 national guard troops have already been deployed in the city.

Troops in riot gear and shield have already occupied strategic locations in Washington DC. A close look is being kept at all the hotels and incoming traffic.

The Site Intelligence Group, which tracks extremist threats online, said in a report that a day of armed far-right protests is scheduled for January 17 and has been in the works for weeks, with Trump supporters and anti-government activists promoting marches in Washington and at state capitols around the nation, The Wall Street Journal said.

Fliers promoting the event are circulating online, including one encouraging people to “come armed at your personal discretion,” it said.

Other pro-Trump groups are planning Million Militia March on January 20, the daily said.

According to The New York Times, State Capitols are bracing up for violence on and around January 20. State legislatures already becoming targets for protesters, the daily said.

“Dozens of state capitals will be on alert in the coming days, following calls among a mix of antigovernment organizations for actions in all 50 states on January 17. Some of them come from far-right organisations that harbour a broad anti-government agenda and have already been protesting state Covid-19 lockdowns since last spring,” The New York Times reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
president donald trump fbi united states of america
app
Close
e-paper
The QAnon conspiracy theory is centered on the baseless belief that Trump is waging a secret campaign against “deep state” enemies and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals.(AP)
The QAnon conspiracy theory is centered on the baseless belief that Trump is waging a secret campaign against “deep state” enemies and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals.(AP)
world news

Twitter blocks 70,000 QAnon accounts after US Capitol riot

By Harshit Sabarwal | AP, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:03 PM IST
The social media company said Tuesday that given the events last week in Washington, D.C., where a mob of pro-Trump loyalists tried to violently storm the Capitol building, it was taking action against online behavior “that has the potential to lead to offline harm."
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Social media companies must be held accountable for the consistent, transparent, and effective enforcement of their terms and conditions," the spokesman said.(AP)
"Social media companies must be held accountable for the consistent, transparent, and effective enforcement of their terms and conditions," the spokesman said.(AP)
world news

Twitter entitled to ban Trump, but social media firms must be accountable: UK

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:59 PM IST
"Social media companies are entitled to make their own moderation decisions," the spokesman said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After investing 12 billion euros in space activities between 2014 to 2020, EU aims to spend almost 15 billion euros for the 2021-2027 period,(REUTERS)
After investing 12 billion euros in space activities between 2014 to 2020, EU aims to spend almost 15 billion euros for the 2021-2027 period,(REUTERS)
world news

EU seeks space alliance to defend against US and Chinese ambitions

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:47 PM IST
The recent emergence of US competitor SpaceX as well as China's rapid advances, is giving new urgency to Europe's ambitions. Over the past decades, Europe has sought to build independent access to space from US and Russian pioneers to help its industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President-elect Joe Biden's transition team has vowed to release as many vaccine doses as possible,(AP file photo)
President-elect Joe Biden's transition team has vowed to release as many vaccine doses as possible,(AP file photo)
world news

US asking states to speed Covid vaccine, not hold back second dose

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:43 PM IST
The Centers for Disease Control is expected to recommend opening up vaccines to everyone older than 65.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visit to India has been called off.(AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visit to India has been called off.(AP)
world news

UK PM’s 7-mile bike ride defended as action on lockdown breaches toughens

By Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:37 PM IST
The Prime Minister’s spokesperson said any suggestion that Johnson had broken the rules after being spotted on his bike near the Olympic Park on Sunday was "wrong” and the Met Police chief confirmed it was not against the law.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny gestures while speaking to a crowd during a political protest in Moscow. Russia came under renewed pressure to explain the nerve agent attack on opposition figure Alexei Navalny as the annual meeting of the global chemical weapons watchdog got underway in The Hague, Netherlands.(AP/ File photo)
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny gestures while speaking to a crowd during a political protest in Moscow. Russia came under renewed pressure to explain the nerve agent attack on opposition figure Alexei Navalny as the annual meeting of the global chemical weapons watchdog got underway in The Hague, Netherlands.(AP/ File photo)
world news

Kremlin foe Navalny says Russian prison authority has asked a court to jail him

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:33 PM IST
Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's leading critics, was airlifted to Germany for treatment in August after collapsing on a plane.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nearly 30 people, most of them port and customs officials, have been arrested since the blast.(AFP file photo)
Nearly 30 people, most of them port and customs officials, have been arrested since the blast.(AFP file photo)
world news

Interpol issues notices over Beirut's massive port blast

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The notice is a non-binding request to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a fugitive. It is not an arrest warrant and does not require authorities to arrest a wanted suspect.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swissmedic has also approved the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech.(Bloomberg)
Swissmedic has also approved the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech.(Bloomberg)
world news

Swiss drugs regulator approves Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:17 PM IST
Swissmedic has also approved the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Convicted murderer Lisa Montgomery pictured at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Fort Worth in an undated photograph.(via REUTERS)
Convicted murderer Lisa Montgomery pictured at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Fort Worth in an undated photograph.(via REUTERS)
world news

US judge blocks execution of only woman on federal death row

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:16 PM IST
Montgomery's lawyer, Kelley Henry, welcomed the judge's ruling and said the court was right to put a stop to her execution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has in recent months toned down his mostly confrontational rhetoric toward the 27-nation bloc(AP)
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has in recent months toned down his mostly confrontational rhetoric toward the 27-nation bloc(AP)
world news

Turkey, Greece to break five-year negotiations impasse

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:47 PM IST
Turkey and Greece will sit down to try to tackle differences over maritime boundaries and offshore energy resources for the first time since 2016.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A manatee calf nurses from its mother inside of the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida.(FILE PHOTO / REUTERS)
A manatee calf nurses from its mother inside of the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida.(FILE PHOTO / REUTERS)
world news

Abuse of manatee with 'Trump' etched on its back prompts investigation

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:46 PM IST
The Citrus County Chronicle published a video showing an underwater view of the slow-moving mammal, with the word "Trump" written in big letters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) official holds a part of the retrieved black box of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182.(Reuters)
A National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) official holds a part of the retrieved black box of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182.(Reuters)
world news

Indonesia recovers first black box from crashed plane

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:22 PM IST
So far authorities have been unable to explain why the 26-year-old plane crashed just four minutes after takeoff.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden will be held on January 20.(AP)
The inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden will be held on January 20.(AP)
world news

Biden inauguration: Key dates to watch for amid fears of armed protests

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:51 PM IST
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has reportedly warned of armed protests being planned at all 50 state capitols and in Washington DC in the run-up to the inauguration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains attends a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, on March 23, 2020. (Reuters file)
Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains attends a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, on March 23, 2020. (Reuters file)
world news

Trudeau to shuffle cabinet after Indo-Canadian minister quits

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:17 PM IST
No reason has been attributed for the departure of the Navdeep Bains as minister of innovation, science and industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday changed his cover photo on Twitter, replacing a picture with outgoing US President Donald Trump with the one in which he is being vaccinated against Covid-19(Photo: Reuters)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday changed his cover photo on Twitter, replacing a picture with outgoing US President Donald Trump with the one in which he is being vaccinated against Covid-19(Photo: Reuters)
world news

Benjamin Netanyahu removes joint photo with Donald Trump from his Twitter banner

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:09 PM IST
The removal came after the relations between the two leaders have deteriorated after Netanyahu officially congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden on the latter's victory in the November presidential election. No comment on the cover photo's replacement was given on his account.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP