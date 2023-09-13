Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / FDA Advisory Committee questions the efficacy of nasal decongestant in products like Sudafed and Benadryl

FDA Advisory Committee questions the efficacy of nasal decongestant in products like Sudafed and Benadryl

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Sep 13, 2023 07:39 PM IST

Phenylephrine is used in over-the-counter medication like Sudafed PE Sinus Congestion and Benadryl Allergy Plus Congestion ULTRATABS.

Food and Drug Administration(FDA) Advisory Committee has questioned the effectiveness of nasal decongestant used in products like Sudafed and Benadryl. According to a report by The Hill, members of the committee voted against the oral use of phenylephrine as an effective nasal decongestant.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration campus in Silver Spring, Maryland(AP)

Notably, phenylephrine is used in over-the-counter medication like Sudafed PE Sinus Congestion and Benadryl Allergy Plus Congestion ULTRATABS.

The FDA’s Nonprescription Drugs Advisory Committee consisted of 16 voting members in the meeting on Tuesday. All 16 members voted "no" on the question of whether scientific evidence supported the oral use of phenylephrine as an effective nasal decongestant.

Due to the latest developments in the committee's meeting, there is a possibility of removal of phenylephrine products from the market. Committee member Maryann Amirshahi opined that if it happens, it should be emphasised that it was “more of an efficacy issue as opposed to a safety issue.”

ALSO READ| Meet the man who unveiled ‘alien corpses’ at Mexico Congress: Who is UFOlogist Jaime Maussan?

Earlier, academic journal "Science" had published an article in 2022 titled "The Uselessness of Phenylephrine". The article highlighted that oral phenylephrine is “extensively metabolized” in the gut. It also said that the standard 10 mg dose available over- the-counter has fairly low bioavailability.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Topics
us news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP