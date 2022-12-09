Qatar World Cup chief says ‘death is a part of life’ after reported worker death

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 09, 2022 10:13 AM IST

FIFA Qatar World Cup: When asked about the subject, Nasser al-Khater questioned why journalists were bringing up the matter.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco fans celebrate outside the stadium after the penalty shootout as Morocco progress to the quarter finals.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

The chief executive of the Qatar World Cup 2022 has been condemned by human rights groups for saying “death is a natural part of life – whether it’s at work, whether it’s in your sleep”, when asked about a migrant worker’s death at the tournament.

Earlier it was reported that a Filipino national contracted to fix lights in a car park at the Sealine Resort, the training site for the Saudi Arabia national team, had died after he “slipped off a ramp while walking alongside a vehicle and fell headfirst against concrete”, marking the latest incident in a tournament where controversies over migrant workers’, women’s and LGBTQ+ rights have raged.

When asked about the subject, Nasser al-Khater questioned why journalists were bringing up the matter.

“We’re in the middle of a World Cup. And we have a successful World Cup. And this is something you want to talk about right now? A worker died, our condolences to his family but it is strange that is something you want to focus on as your first question," he said.

“Look, workers’ deaths have been a big subject during the World Cup. Everything that has been said and everything that has been reflected about workers’ deaths has been absolutely false," he added.

“We’re a bit disappointed that the journalists have been exacerbating this false narrative. And honestly, I think a lot of the journalists have to ask themselves and reflect on why they’ve been trying to bang on about the subject for so long." he further said.

Nasser al-Khater’s comments were immediately criticised by Human Rights Watch. “The Qatari official’s comment displays a callous disregard for the migrant worker who has died,” its spokesperson said.

