Qatar World Cup chief's shocking admission on deaths of migrant workers

Qatar World Cup chief Hassan Al-Thawadi said that between 400 and 500 migrant workers have died as a result of work done on projects connected to the tournament. The number is a greater figure than Qatari officials cited previously.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Al-Thawadi was asked about the number of fatalities to migrant workers as a result of the work done in the tournament.

“The estimate is around 400, between 400 and 500. I don’t have the exact number, that’s something that’s been discussed. One death is too many, it’s as simple as that," he said.

“I think every year the health and safety standards on the sites are improving, at least on our sites, the World Cup sites, the ones that we’re responsible for, most definitely," he added.

Earlier, a Qatari government official told CNN there had been three work-related deaths on World Cup stadiums and 37 non-work-related deaths. The figures were reiterated by a spokesperson for Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) as well.

In a statement, the spokesperson said, “Separate quotes regarding figures refer to national statistics covering the period of 2014-2020 for all work-related fatalities (414) nationwide in Qatar, covering all sectors and nationalities.”

Meanwhile, The Guardian reported last year that 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar since the country was awarded the World Cup in 2010.

