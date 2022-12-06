'Made to vanish' Qatar football stadiums will ‘disappear’ after FIFA. Here's why

Of the seven stadiums Qatar built for the FIFA World Cup, one will disappear after the tournament. That’s what the games’ organizers said about Stadium 974 in Doha. The stadium is a port-side structure with more than 40,000 seats partially built from recycled shipping containers and steel.

Qatar said that the stadium will be fully dismantled after the FIFA World Cup and could be shipped to countries that need the infrastructure.

“Designing for disassembly is one of the main principles of sustainable building,” said Karim Elgendy, an associate fellow at the London-based Chatham House think tank, according to Associated Press.

“It allows for the natural restoration of a building site or its reuse for another function,” he said, adding that a number of factors need to consider “before we call a building sustainable.”

Stadium 974, named after Qatar’s international dialing code and the number of containers used to build the stadium, is the only venue that the country constructed for the World Cup that isn’t air-conditioned.

Fenwick Iribarren Architects, which designed Stadium 974 said the idea was to avoid building a “white elephant,” a stadium that is left unused or underused after the tournament ends.

Qatar has not detailed where the dismounted stadium will go after the tournament or even when it will be taken down. Organizers have said the stadium could be repurposed to build a venue of the same size elsewhere or multiple smaller stadiums.

