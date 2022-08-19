‘Ready to take drug test,’ says Finnish PM after leaked party video | 5 points

Finland's prime minister Sanna Marin said Thursday she would have no problem with taking a drug test after a video of the 36-year-old partying sparked criticism. The leaked video, which shows Marin dancing with a group of people, has been shared widely on social media.

A lowdown on Sanna Marin party controversy:

1. Finland prime minister Sanna Marin had hosted a party for her friends at her private residence. Later, a video surfaced on social media. The clip shows the Finnish PM partying and seemingly consuming alcohol. She faced severe backlash after the video went viral.

2. The prime minister told the Finnish media that while alcohol was consumed at the party, she denied taking drugs or witnessing drug use by any attendees - an accusation made by the opposition leader Mikko Karna.

3. "I have nothing to hide. I have not used drugs and therefore I have no problem taking tests," Marin told reporters Thursday. She also said that she was "spending an evening with friends" and that the videos were "filmed in private premises," news agency AFP reported.

4. The Social Democratic Party of Finland, of which Sanna Marin is a leader, maintains that it "can't see any major problem with dancing at a private event with friends." Meanwhile, the opposition party leaders have termed her actions ‘irresponsible’ and ‘inappropriate behaviour for a prime minister’.

5. Marin - who in December 2019 became Finland’s youngest-ever prime minister - has previously been the target of criticism over parties at her official residence. In July, Marin attended a popular Finnish rock festival. In December she made a public apology for going out clubbing during the pandemic.

With inputs from news agencies

