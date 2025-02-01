Fire breaks out at South Korea’s language museum, dramatic footage shows dark smoke

A museum in South Korean which showcases the history of Korean alphabet caught fire on Saturday, producing dramatic plumes, officials said. Fire engines are seen on a road as smoke rises from the roof of the National Hangeul Museum in Seoul on February 1, 2025. (Photo by YONHAP / AFP) / - South Korea OUT / NO ARCHIVE / REPUBLIC OF KOREA OUT / NO ARCHIVES - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE(AFP)

The fire broke out on the rooftop of the National Hangeul Museum of Korea at around 8:40 am (2340 GMT), said the local district office in central Seoul in charge of the area where the museum is located.

The blaze produced a "large amount of smoke," according to the Yongsan district office.

Dramatic TV footage showed large, dark grey smoke spreading into the sky from the rooftop of the building.

No details on casualties were immediately available, but local broadcaster YTN reported one firefighter was taken to a hospital.

The district office warned nearby residents to keep their windows shut.

"Residents in the vicinity are advised to keep their windows closed and refrain from visiting the area," the Yongsan district office said in an emergency text message sent to residents.

The state-run institution located in the centre of the capital Seoul, houses priceless materials and relics related to the unique Korean alphabet, which was first invented in 1443.

The incident comes days after an Air Busan plane caught fire at the Gimhae International Airport Tuesday, prompting 176 to evacuate and leaving seven injured.