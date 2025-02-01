Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ghaziabad: Huge blasts after truck carrying gas cylinders catches fire

ByHT News Desk
Feb 01, 2025 07:28 AM IST

Firefighters were initially unable to approach the truck as the cylinders continued to explode but have managed to control the fire

An large-scale fire broke out in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh in a truck carrying gas cylinders that causes a series of blasts, reported ANI.

A truck carrying gas cylinders exploded in Ghaziabad(ANI)
A truck carrying gas cylinders exploded in Ghaziabad(ANI)

The incident took place at Bhopura Chowk on Delhi-Wazirabad Road in the Thana Teela Mod area. Councillor Om Pal Bhatti told ANI that the fire had occurred around 3:30 am. He added that the police and fire brigade personnel had managed to control the fire.

Also Read: Mahakumbh: 15 tents gutted as fire breaks out outside mela in Prayagraj, day after stampede

No casualties or injuries have been reported as of now. The reason for the fire has not been ascertained yet.

Chief fire officer Rahul Pal, firefighters and employees were all present on the scene, however initially firefighters were unable to approach the blaze due to the continuing explosions.

The CFO said, “Around 4.35 am we received information regarding a fire broke out in a truck laden with LPG cylinders. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The police vacated the nearby houses.”

Also Read: Huge fire breaks out in Goregaon furniture mkt

The fire had spread to 2-3 houses and some vehicles. The fire has been completely doused," he added. He also said that the sound of the large-scale cylinder blast could be heard for several kilometres in the vicinity.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Boiler blast at tyre plant triggers fire in Palghar, 5 critical

Locals claimed that the blasts caused damage to property around the area and also increased panic among residents. They told ANI that a nearby wooden godown and a house had been affected. A nearby hotel was also reportedly damaged, with all its mirrors broken from the impact of the blast.

A fire on a smaller scale had occurred in Prayagraj, earlier this month, due to the explosion of three cooking gas cylinders. There were no casualties recorded in the incident.

On January 30, in the Chatnag Ghat Police Station area in Prayagraj, another fire broke out among 15 tents erected in an open space. Fire officials arrived at the scene and the fire was soon doused.

Uttar Pradesh fire department official Pramod Sharma said that the tents were unauthorised.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On