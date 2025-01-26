MUMBAI: A fire of massive proportions broke out in the Khadakpada Furniture market in Goregaon East on Saturday morning at around 11.10am. It rapidly escalated into a level two fire at 11.24am, and then into a level three fire at 11.48am. Thick plumes of black smoke rose to the skies from the gala as strong winds, excessive traffic and presence of flammable material posed a challenge to contain the fire. At 4.36pm, after it was finally under control, cooling operations began. No injuries were reported. Huge fire breaks out in Goregaon furniture mkt

Fire chief Ravi Ambulgekar said the preliminary cause for the fire was an LPG explosion from four cylinders, which was quickly intensified in the presence of wooden furniture, plastic, thermocol, rubber, foam, mattresses, plywood, curtains, and scrap present in the 20-30 galas ranging from ground to ground plus one level that caught aflame. “Materials which are used for film shoots were made and stored there, which are very flammable in nature. The sheds themselves are made of temporary material like tin and plastic, causing the fire to cause a rampage,” he said.

The fire brigade sent 12 fire engines, 11 jumbo tankers, three advanced water tankers, and one quick response vehicle, contributing to 15 hose lines - four high pressure and the other 11 small hose lines - for the firefighting effort.

MP Ravindra Waikar visited the spot. “This is the third time these godowns have caught fire, an investigation will be conducted,” he said.