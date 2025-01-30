Mahakumbh: 15 tents gutted as fire breaks out outside mela in Prayagraj, day after stampede

A fire broke out in an open area near Chamanganj Chowki outside Sector 22 in Prayagraj's Mahakumbh Mela on Thursday, damaging nearly 15 tents, news agency PTI reported. The fire department quickly responded and extinguished the blaze, confirming no casualties in the incident. Fire department officers on-site using extinguishers to douse the blaze that erupted outside Sector 22 in the Maha Kumbh Mela area on Thursday.(ANI)

A video shared by news agency ANI showed fire department officers on-site using fire extinguishers and other safety equipment to control the blaze, while charred tents were visible in the footage.

According to news agency PTI, chief fire officer (Kumbh) Pramod Sharma said the fire was reported in the afternoon, and it was quickly put out. He mentioned that the lack of proper roads made it difficult for fire engines to reach the location, but the fire was eventually fully extinguished with no loss of life or injuries.

Sharma added, according to the sub-divisional magistrate, the tents were unauthorised. “15 tents were gutted in this fire. The cause of the fire is being investigated,” he said.

The fire incident occurred a day after a stampede in the Sangam area of the Mahakumbh, which claimed the lives of 30 devotees and injured nearly 60. The stampede took place early Wednesday morning as millions of pilgrims jostled to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya, one of the most sacred days in the Hindu calendar. Maha Kumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna attributed the incident to crowd pressure, explaining that the crowd broke through barricades and jumped to the other side, causing a crush of people.

Crowd management efforts ramped up after the stampede

A day after a stampede at the Mahakumbh left 30 people dead, the Uttar Pradesh government intensified efforts to improve crowd management and ensure the safety of devotees, who continued to flock to the event in large numbers.

Despite the pre-dawn chill and dense fog limiting visibility, devotees remained undeterred in their efforts to take a holy dip in the Sangam and other ghats on Thursday, seeking 'moksha' or salvation.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, over 1.52 crore devotees took the holy dip by 2 pm on Thursday, exceeding the total number of devotees participating in the Mahakumbh by 27.58 crore.

DIG Maha Kumbh Vaibhav Krishna said the police are actively preparing for the upcoming Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami (February 3), ensuring tighter security measures within the mela area.

"In anticipation of the large crowd expected, we are reinforcing the deployment of police personnel and security forces," he said.

He also noted that the crowd pressure was lower on Thursday, and all bridges had been reopened, allowing smoother movement within the mela area. However, new restrictions will be implemented at key locations before Basant Panchami for better crowd control.

DIGfurther noted that, as per official guidelines, VIPs would not be allowed to move in the mela area on Mauni Amavasya, and the same protocol would be followed for Basant Panchami.