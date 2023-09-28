Fire contained after powerful blast near airport in Uzbekistan's Tashkent

A fire caused by a powerful explosion at a warehouse near Tashkent's airport had been contained and the situation was under control, Uzbekistan's Ministry of Emergency Situations (FVV) said on Thursday.

The shock wave from the early morning blast shattered dozens of windows in nearby apartment blocks and some people were being treated for injuries, according to Uzbekistan's Health Ministry, but none of those were serious.

Video and photographs on social media showed flames soaring into the night sky and a huge cloud of smoke.

The cause of the explosion was unclear, with one report of "strong lightning". The ministry said a "special laboratory" had been set up at the scene to investigate the explosion.

"As a result of the quick actions of FVV employees, the area of the fire is being reduced," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app. "The situation is completely under control".

Flights at Tashkent International Airport were taking off and landing as normal, its administration said.

According to a post on social media from Uzbek media outlet Daryo, 16 fire and rescue crews were sent to fight the fire at one of the warehouses located in the city's Sergeli district near the airport.

