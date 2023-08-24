Donald Trump Jr throws a fit after being denied entry into spin room, hails Ramaswamy

While Fox News had told the Trump campaign that no surrogates would be allowed, that didn’t stop Donald Trump Jr from throwing a fit when he was denied entry into the spin room during the first GOP debate.

Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson (left) and Donald Trump Jr being denied entry into the spin room during the first GOP debate

Reacting, Donald Trump Jr wrote on X: “Fox News is trying to censor and silence Trump supporters to protect their hand-picked establishment candidates. That's a big reason why their ratings are dying, while my father's interview with Tucker Carlson is already at 93 million views!!!”

When asked about the debate, Donald Trump Jr called Ramaswamy "standout performer" and described DeSantis as "a panicked deer in the headlight".

For his part, Ramaswamy was effusive in his praise about Donald Trump, calling him the best POTUS of the 21st Century. He also asked folks to switch to MNSBC if they wanted to see Trump-bashing.

Ahead of Wednesday’s first GOP debate, Fox News had informed the Trump campaign that the former president’s surrogates are persona non grata from the first Republican primary debate. The decision to banish Trump surrogates appears to be taken after the former President confirmed he wouldn’t be attending the event.

The New York Post stated in a report that no surrogates of any candidate would be allowed on stage and this isn’t specific to Trump

United States former President Donald Trump, on Wednesday (local time), skipped Republicans's first 2024 presidential primary debate and questioned what he would be doing there, sitting for 2 hours and getting harassed by people "that shouldn't be running for President?"

Trump skipped the first GOP debate and instead opted for an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Responding to a question on why he skipped the GOP debate, Trump said, "You know a lot of people have been asking me that and many people said you shouldn't do that. But you see, the polls have come out and I am leading by 50 and 60 points. And you know some of them are at one and zero and two... do I need to sit there for an hour or 2 hours, whatever it's going to be and get harassed by people that shouldn't be running for President? Should I be doing that?"

"And a network that isn't particularly friendly to me, frankly you know they were backing Ron Desanctimonious like crazy and now they have given up on him. I mean, it's a lost cause and it reminded me very much of 2016," he added.

With inputs from agencies

