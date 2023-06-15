'Have power to truly select next US president': Congressman at Hindu American summit

The first-ever Hindu-American Summit was organised on Wednesday at Capitol Hill, the seat of the US government, where several Congressional leaders and political advocacy groups backed the community. Leaders of the Hindu community from across the country gathered at the US Capitol for the summit, organised by Americans4Hindus and supported by 20 other organisations. The Hindu-American Summit started with Vedic prayers reverberating in the dome of the US Capitol.

Hindu American Foundation’s Associate Policy Director Anita Joshi and Board Member Rajiv Pandit displaying types of resources HAF used to educate lawmakers and Hindu American communities.(@HinduAmerican)

“Our Hindu values are completely aligned with US Constitutional values. They resonate with the Bhagwad Gita. That’s why we are committed to giving Hindu Americans a voice,” Americans4Hindu chairperson Dr Romesh Japra said at the event.

Japra was the chief organizer of the Hindu-American summit.

“This is the first-ever summit we are holding for political engagement. We have done a lot of great work in every field but politically, we are way behind. We feel that Hindu Americans are being discriminated. That is why we thought it is a good idea to bring all the organizations together,” Japra told ANI.

Republican Congressman Rich McCormick, who represents the 6th District of Georgia, announced a bipartisan Congressional delegation to India in August.

McCormick said, “I have such great admiration for this demographic, for this immigrant population that has added so much to America. All the best things. I say it over and over again, as soon as this community becomes self-aware and realises that they have the power to truly select the next president of the United States.”

His comments were met with applause from the select gathering of Hindu Americans from across the country.

“You understand, I'm not just saying this. There's real power behind who you are. If you look at the most successful demographic in the United States, which is the most successful country in the world, think about an organisation like the RJC -- (the) Republican Jewish Coalition,” he said.

While 30 per cent of Jews vote for the Republican Party, yet every single Republican candidate for president will speak in front of their coalition, the Congressman noted.

"They are not as successful as you are. Think about that. Once you start flexing your political might and you being here is flexing your political might.

"Once you start investing in and really engaging politicians, you will see how truly powerful you are. You will unleash the potential of forming future generations, not just of your own community, but every community in America," McCormick added.

"You literally will write laws. You will set a vision for America that will set us up for success for decades and decades and hopefully for centuries to come. It will benefit not just your children but every child in America. That is why I love this community," McCormick said.

At the summit, US Congresswoman Michelle Steel showed her support for the Hindu community by sharing similarities with the Korean & Indian American experiences. Steel, who represents the 45th California district, is a member of the House Ways and Means and China subcommittee.

US Congress’ newest Indian American member Shri Thanedar opened in Marathi and underscored his commitment to standing with and being a voice for Indian American communities. He announced plans to form a 'Hindu Caucus' in the US Congress that will bring like-minded lawmakers under one umbrella to ensure that there is no hate and bigotry against Hindus in the country.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee said that she will remain an indefatigable ally to the Hindu-American communities and reminisced on her visit with John Lewis to Gandhi Ashram in Gujarat's Sabarmati. The lawmaker said she was looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week.

Prime Minister Modi arrives in Washington DC on a three-day state visit on June 21. The welcome ceremony and the state dinner along with an address to the Joint Session of the US Congress are scheduled for June 22.

(With PTI inputs)

