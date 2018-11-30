Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 30, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Five dead, 31 injured in Hong Kong coach crash: police

The crash happened on the island of Tsing Yi with images on local media showing the back half of the taxi completely crushed and part of the front of the coach sheared off.

world Updated: Nov 30, 2018 07:18 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Hong Kong
Hong Kong coach crash,Hong Kong crash,Hong Kong
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, first responders work at the site of an accident after a coach hit the wall of the Qinling Mountains No. 1 Tunnel on the Jingkun Expressway in Ningshan County, northwestern China's Shaanxi Province in August 2017.(AP/Representative Image)

A coach on its way to Hong Kong’s airport collided with a taxi on Friday leaving five dead and 31 injured, police said. The crash happened on the island of Tsing Yi with images on local media showing the back half of the taxi completely crushed and part of the front of the coach sheared off.

A man and two women were declared dead at the scene and two died in hospital, police said.

Local media reports described the bus as a “tourist coach” but reported that it had been carrying workers to the airport.

Tsing Yi is connected by a freeway to Hong Kong International Airport on neighbouring Lantau island.

Television footage showed the injured being treated by the side of the road before they were taken to four hospitals.

The South China Morning Post reported that several of the injured were in serious condition.

One coach passenger said the bus had been travelling fast and had crashed into a stationary taxi with its hazard lights on at the side of the road, according to SCMP.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 07:02 IST

tags

more from world