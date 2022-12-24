Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Five killed, 20 wounded by Russian strike on Kherson

Five killed, 20 wounded by Russian strike on Kherson

world news
Published on Dec 24, 2022 03:55 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attacks as an act of "terror."

Russia-Ukraine War: A man examines laying bodies of civilian people after Russian shelling to Ukrainian city of Kherson.(AFP)
Reuters |

At least five people were killed and another 20 wounded by a Russian strike on the centre of Ukraine's southern city of Kherson, presidential aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Saturday.

Shortly after, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attacks as an act of "terror."

"These are not military facilities," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram, adding that the attacks were "killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure."

