Flames, smoke seen near Saudi's Riyadh airport, several flights cancelled after 'major problems': Reports

Residents in Saudi Arabia's Capital city Riyadh on Saturday witnessed smoke and flames rising from an area near the international airport, with an AFP journalist reporting that an Aramco fuel tank was on fire. This comes even as flight-tracking data showed “major problems” with the arrival and delay of aircraft at the airport.

The alert in Riyadh was a first for the Saudi Capital since the latest escalation of hostilities with Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis. (REUTERS)

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"In the direction of the airport we saw black smoke and fire," AFP cited one of the residents as saying. Meanwhile, data on Flightradar 24 showed an arrival delay index and departure delay index of 5 in its 5-point disruption index. A delay index between 3.5 and 5 on the website signals major problems with long delays and several canceled flights, according to Flightradar 24.

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{{^usCountry}} This comes after Saudi Arabia warned of a “hostile aerial threat” and issued emergency alerts across the country, including in its capital, late Friday and early Saturday. The alert in Riyadh was a first for the Saudi Capital since the latest escalation of hostilities with Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This comes after Saudi Arabia warned of a “hostile aerial threat” and issued emergency alerts across the country, including in its capital, late Friday and early Saturday. The alert in Riyadh was a first for the Saudi Capital since the latest escalation of hostilities with Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | Houthis make gains in Red Sea: Why Saudi Arabia is at loggerheads with Yemen's rebel group

Huge pillar of black smoke near airport after overnight alerts

A huge pillar of black smoke was seen rising in the area near the airport, Reuters news agency reported citing a video and video and photographs from the site. The airport highway, main terminal building and other facilities were visible in the foreground of the smoke.

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HT has not independently verified the videos. The Saudi government did not immediately respond to the development.

However, Saudi civil defence had sent alerts by phone overnight, warning of potential danger in Riyadh and the city of Al-Kharj east of the capital. However, an all-clear was issued thereafter on Saturday morning, with Reuters reporting that a journalist heard booms before this.

Escalation between Saudi and Iran-backed Houthis

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The hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen escalated in July, when the latter declared a naval blockade against Riyadh and started launching attacks.

In early July 2026, an Iranian civilian aircraft flew to Sanaa International Airport carrying a Houthi delegation and patients traveling to Tehran for the funeral of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Al Jazeera reported.

However, Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces launched airstrikes targeting the runway at Sanaa International Airport to prevent or punish the landing of Iranian aircraft. Furious over the airstrikes, Houthi leaders threatened a blockade on Saudi shipping in the Red Sea and launched strikes against Saudi.

Also Read | Attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Saudi Arabia undermine regional security: MEA

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The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen and much of the north, also targeted Saudi vessels in the Red ​Sea. The attacks signal new threats to the global oil supply, putting at risk the main alternative Red Sea route for Gulf exports, while traffic at Strait of Hormuz remains affected, Reuters reported.

Saudi Arabia's civil defence confirmed its first death on Thursday, earlier this week, saying fallen shrapnel from a drone interception had resulted in the death of a Yemeni national. The agency added that a female citizen and Pakistani national were injured due to the fallen fragments of the drone, both in critical condition.

This came after Riyadh accused Houthis of launching a "cowardly" attack targeting Islam's holy city of Mecca, a claim the group has denied. In Yemen, at least five people were killed as Saudi and Houthis traded strikes. Both sides have been exchanging fire since the Sanaa Airport attack in July 2026 which unravelled a 2022 truce.

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