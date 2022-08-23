Flash floods in Texas: Videos show roads blocked, cars partly submerged

Flash floods and torrential rain led a stormy weekend in Texas, United States, forcing hundreds to move to safer locations. At least one hiker was reported to have been swept away in the floods and was still missing Monday in the latest weather disasters hitting national parks in the United States.

The flash floods in Texas came days after a long spell of exceptional drought that hit the state's otherwise tinder-dry southwest region, with several inches of rain falling in the span of two days. Videos and images were widely circulated online showing inundated roads and cars partially submerged in flood waters as they drove through overnight.

"Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads," said the National Weather Service.

Here are the top developments:

A sudden change from an overwhelming drought to flood situation caused havoc in parts of Texas, triggering more than 50 water-related emergencies overnight.

The flash floods tore through several national parks in the US, including Zion in Utah and New Mexico's Carlsbad Caverns, leaving many hikers stranded for several hours by rising waters. Elsewhere, footage showed children in Arizona being rescued from a school bus stranded by rising waters.

The NWS said northern Texas was expected to be walloped this week with up to seven inches of rain, with parts of the state of Mississippi also expected to be affected.

The period before the downpour was abnormally dry, with less than an inch of rain in July, up until last week in August. However, with the sudden downpour, the amount of rain that fell Monday became the second-wettest on record for the area.

Forecasters have predicted more rain throughout the week. Dallas and Fort Worth are currently under flood warnings while other counties to the south and east remained on flash flood alert as of Monday evening.

(With agency inputs)