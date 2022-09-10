Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Flight searches to London from US surge after Queen Elizabeth II's death

Flight searches to London from US surge after Queen Elizabeth II's death

world news
Published on Sep 10, 2022 07:37 AM IST

This comes at a time when the British pound is weak against the dollar making Britain an appealing tourist destination for people traveling from the United States.

A tribute billboard for Queen Elizabeth II is seen on Eighth Avenue on September 09, 2022, in New York, (Michael M Santiago/Getty Images/AFP)
Reuters |

Travel startup Hopper said on Friday it had noticed a surge in flight searches to London from the United States following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

In the hour of the announcement of the queen's death flight searches to London from the U.S. saw a 49% spike compared with the previous day, according to the company.

This comes at a time when the British pound is weak against the dollar making Britain an appealing tourist destination for people traveling from the United States.

Flight searches from around the world to London airports surged by 40% compared with the previous day, and jumped 41% compared with 3 hours before the announcement of the queen's death, Hopper said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
queen elizabeth queen elizabeth ii great britain united kingdom united states london
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP