Wed, Nov 05, 2025
Flights halted at Brussels airport after suspected drone sightings

AFP |
Published on: Nov 05, 2025 03:16 am IST

The interruptions come after a recent spate of mysterious drone incidents targeting airports and sensitive military locations in several European countries

Flights were suspended Tuesday at the main airport in Belgium's capital after suspected drone sightings, a Brussels Airport spokesman said.

Passengers wait in line at a service desk at Brussels Airport after the Belgian air traffic control service reported a sighting of a drone, in Zaventem, Belgium.(Reuters)
"There are no flights departing or arriving due to suspected drones," the spokesman told AFP.

Air traffic was also halted as a precaution at the second-largest airport Charleroi, operators there said.

No details were given regarding the estimated duration of the disruptions.

Skeyes, the company responsible for air traffic control in Belgium, did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

The interruptions come after a recent spate of mysterious drone incidents targeting airports and sensitive military locations in several European countries, including Germany and Denmark.

Over the weekend, Belgian authorities reported drone activity over the Kleine-Brogel military base, where a number of US nuclear weapons are believed to be stored.

Belgian military intelligence said it was conducting an investigation into the sightings.

Defence Minister Theo Francken on Monday refused to point the finger at Russia, but said that it appeared to be a coordinated operation carried out by "professionals".

"They are trying to sow panic in Belgium," Francken told local media. "This is destabilisation."

Suspicions have swirled over potential Russian involvement in increased drone activity across Europe, with tension high as the war in Ukraine drags through its fourth year.

