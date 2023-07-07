Florida man beats wife's lover with metal bat after finding them together in bed

A man from Florida in the United States is facing multiple charges for allegedly beating his wife's lover with a metal baseball bat after he found them together in bed at a property booked through Airbnb. 33-year-old John Dimmig allegedly stormed into a Lake Worth Beach Airbnb with a black Rawlings aluminum bat and found his wife Christie Barbato in bed with one of her coworkers.

The man, who is a traveling CT technologist from Arizona, was beaten to the point where he had to be hospitalised.

As per DailyMail, Dimmg has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with deadly weapon and burglary.

What happened?

According to Fox News, Dimmig entered the bedroom, closed the door behind him and charged at his wife's lover. He knocked him with a blow and pinned him on the floor. Dimmig whacked him with the metal bat at least thrice.

Referring to a surveillance video, which the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office obtained, the news report said Barbato was heard screaming as she pulled Dimmig off her lover, “John! Stop! He's bleeding!”

As Dimmig walked out the door, he allegedly shouted, “Don't come near my f***ing wife again!”

Barbato called the police and when they reached, they found her colleague holding a towel over his bleeding head.

Barbato's colleague said that if she hadn't intervened, Dimmig would have killed him. He said, “I felt like he was out to kill me.”

The investigation

During the interrogation, as per the police, Barbato said that Dimmig was completely responsible for the event. However, Dimmig claimed that he hadn't left his house other than for groceries for a bit.

Florida police found evidence that undermined Dimmig's alibi. A bat was also recovered from the couple's house which had small hair on it. Along with this, a bloodied black T-shirt and white undershirt were found.

