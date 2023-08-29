Florida mom kills her 2 kids before turning the gun on herself after losing child custody battle with ex

In a possible murder-suicide, a Florida mom killed her two children before killing herself afterlosing a child custody battle with her ex. Brandy Hutchins allegedly turned the gun on herself after killing her 10-year-old son and 19-year-old daughter. The incident took place inside the family’s mobile home. Brandy’s daughter had a different father, and was not involved in the custody battle.

Earlier, a judge had ordered that Brandy turn her son over to his father, her ex, who lives in Maine, the Polk County sheriff said, according to New York Post. While she was expected to relinquish custody of her son last week, she failed to show up for the appointment, thereby violating the court order. Deputies tried to find the boy, identified as Aiden Hutchins by his father, over the weekend. However, they discovered his body, along with his half-sister’s and mother’s, in a Lake Wales home on Sunday, August 27, according to Sheriff Grady Judd.

‘He will forever be in my heart’

Aiden’s father took to social media to share the news of his son’s death.It is with a heavy heart that I am writing this to give everyone an update about my son Aiden Hutchins who was missing and taken by his mother on August 25 2023 who decided to murder him.. he was killed by her today August 27 2023.. he will forever be in my heart and did not deserve this. Rest in peace my sweet boy I will see you again. I love you,” Hutchins Race wrote on Facebook, sharing photos of Aiden.

“Brandy Hutchins… from every indication in our investigation now has murdered her 10-year-old child and her 19-year-old child — murdered them and then subsequent to that, she shot herself,” Sheriff Grady said during a press conference. “I can’t imagine a more horrific set of circumstances.” Grady added, “There was no indication that there should be any violence.”

