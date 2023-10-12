Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Florida Republican Cory Mills travels to Israel to recue 32 Americans stranded amid Hamas attack

BySumanti Sen
Oct 12, 2023 08:48 AM IST

A photo that has surfaced shows Mills, an Iraq veteran, leaving Israel with a large group on a bus

Florida Republican Cory Mills has reportedly rescued as many as 32 Americans stranded in Israel amid the Hamas attack. A photo that has surfaced shows Mills, an Iraq veteran, leaving Israel with a large group on a bus.

Cory Mills has reportedly rescued as many as 32 Americans stranded in Israel amid the Hamas attack (@RepMillsPress, AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

According to The Floridan, Mills said that he flew overnight to reach the combat zone to help. Mills had provided help in the past during withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. It is unclear if he has returned from Israel yet.

In a post on X, Mills wrote, “Since the Biden admin has failed to do their job once again, I've stepped in to rescue Americans stranded in war-torn Israel. In 2021, I was part of the team that conducted the first successful overland rescue mission of Americans from Afghanistan after the withdrawal of U.S. troops. Against all odds, our team saved four American citizens, even with the Biden administration working against our efforts. While this admin has a record of leaving Americans behind, I refuse to be a part of their reckless inaction.”

Meanwhile, John Kirby, Strategic Communications at the National Security Council, said at a briefing this afternoon that there were “active conversations” about ways to bring back Americans and dual citizens. “We're in active touch with American citizens in Israel, many of them are dual nationalities... there are still commercial carriers flying in and out and there are viable ground routes,” Kirby said.

“Neither of those options may necessarily be feasible or affordable, so we are exploring a range of other options to assist if Americans want to leave, I'm just not at liberty to go into that,” he added.

At least 14Americans have reportedly been killed during the attacks over the weekend. The Biden administration has not confirmed how many Americans are being held hostage. "While we are still working to confirm, we believe it is likely that American citizens may be among those being held byHamas," president Joe Biden said in a statement. “I have directed my team to work with their Israeli counterparts on every aspect of the hostage crisis.”

The worst of the attacks, perhaps, was launched at a music festival in Israel. The party descended into chaos when the terrorists attacked the site, killing at least 260 people and abducting many more. Thousands of peopleattended the party, near Kibbutz Re'im close to Gaza. Palestinian gunmen attacked the site and shot people down as they tried to escape.

