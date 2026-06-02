Florida sues Sam Altman, OpenAI for ‘endangering minors’. All about the lawsuit

The US State of Florida on Monday sued OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman, accusing the company's ChatGPT chatbot of endangering young users by making them addicted and encouraging harmful behaviours.

The lawsuit faults OpenAI for failing to put in place stricter rules to verify users' ages, invoking legal statutes on deception and negligence.(AFP File)

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Florida attorney general James Uthmeier told a press conference that the action against the artificial intelligence giant was taken because it was "deceiving" parents into believing the application is safe to use.

"Today we're here to announce that we recently filed a monumental civil lawsuit against Sam Altman and ChatGPT for endangering our kids and deceiving parents into believing that this application is safe for use -- it's clearly not. People are getting hurt, parents are getting deceived, and they need to pay for it," Uthmeier said.

Uthmeier also accused ChatGPT of tricking users into feeding it more information.

"ChatGPT, we know, can be addictive. It mimics empathy and human characteristics to trick users into feeding it more information," he added.

The Florida lawsuit against OpenAI

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{{^usCountry}} According to news agency AFP, the Florida lawsuit cites a recent study from Drexel University reporting sleep loss, declining grades and reduced social interaction among teenagers who use chatbots from Character.AI -- an OpenAI competitor -- for conversation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to news agency AFP, the Florida lawsuit cites a recent study from Drexel University reporting sleep loss, declining grades and reduced social interaction among teenagers who use chatbots from Character.AI -- an OpenAI competitor -- for conversation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The lawsuit faults OpenAI for failing to put in place stricter rules to verify users' ages, invoking legal statutes on deception and negligence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The lawsuit faults OpenAI for failing to put in place stricter rules to verify users' ages, invoking legal statutes on deception and negligence. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It states that "despite public knowledge of ChatGPT's use by minors, including preteens, defendants have not taken steps to prevent their use of ChatGPT." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It states that "despite public knowledge of ChatGPT's use by minors, including preteens, defendants have not taken steps to prevent their use of ChatGPT." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The suit adds that "the free version of ChatGPT has no gatekeeping or age verification mechanism whatsoever" and that while the paid subscription nominally asks users for their age, "there is no mechanism to verify the age of its users, and no ability to inform parents of what conversations minors are having with ChatGPT." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The suit adds that "the free version of ChatGPT has no gatekeeping or age verification mechanism whatsoever" and that while the paid subscription nominally asks users for their age, "there is no mechanism to verify the age of its users, and no ability to inform parents of what conversations minors are having with ChatGPT." {{/usCountry}}

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OpenAI said in a statement that it has put “industry-leading protections and policies” in place to protect minors.

"AI is a new and powerful technology, and we believe minors need significant protection, which is why we have put in place industry-leading protections and policies," an OpenAI spokesperson told AFP.

The ChatGPT safeguards

OpenAI introduced a system that estimates a user's age in January this year. According to the company, if the system detects a minor, it applies additional safeguards.

ChatGPT use is banned for children under 13 and requires parental consent for users aged 13 to 17.

However, the lawsuit filed by Florida cited a report from the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), which held several conversations with ChatGPT while posing as a teenager.

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The chatbot reportedly produced advice on how to hide eating habits from loved ones and how to plan a suicide or self-harm in a "safe" way.

The Florida attorney general is seeking stronger protections for minor users and damages set at $10,000 per violation.

"We believe that OpenAI and its ChatGPT and Sam Altman personally are liable for potentially up to billions of dollars," he said.

The attorney general invited other states "that want to protect kids" to join the lawsuit.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivam Pratap Singh ...Read More Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print. Read Less

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