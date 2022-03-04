The football manager who beat Real Madrid is now fighting for Ukraine

Yuriy Vernydub, who led his football club to a famous victory over Real Madrid last year, is now on the front lines of the Ukraine war. Vernydub's change of turf has drawn huge praise on social media as Russia's offensive against Kyiv enters the ninth day. A picture being widely shared on social media shows him in army uniform.

Six months after he led his team to a 2-1 victory in the Champions League, the manager of the Moldovan champions Sheriff Tiraspo is out on the Ukrainian streets as his country fights one of Europe's worst war in decades. The Internet has been left inspired. "Incredible. Courage beyond measure. 6 months ago Yuriy Vernydub celebrated in the Bernabeu after beating Real Madrid : Sheriff Tiraspol manager 'not afraid' as he leaves Europa League side to fight in Ukraine, (sic)," read a tweet.

"Famous Champions League victorious against Real Madrid last September, Yuriy Vernydub, has returned to Ukraine and mobilized to defend his nation," another post read.

"In September 2021, Yuriy Vernydub Led FC Sheriff to a Historic Victory against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in one of the biggest-ever Champions League shocks. Now, Sheriff's Manager - Yuri Vernudyb is Back in his native - Ukraine, defending his country. (sic)," another user wrote.

British-American broadcaster Roger Bennet tweeted: "Incredible: Yuriy Vernydub, who managed Sheriff to a famous Champions League victory at Real Madrid last September has returned to Ukraine and mobilized to defend his nation. These images speak volumes about unpredictability of life and commitment to homeland. Godspeed Yuriy."

A video was also posted on the official handle of the American show "Men in Blazers" that he co-hosts.

Many inspiring stories of survival and heroism are emerging from the battlegrounds of Ukraine where Russia launched a full-scale invasion last week.

One of the most prominent faces of the war is Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a comic-turned-politcian and now a wartime president.

