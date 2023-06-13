Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / For a Ukrainian refugee 500,000 euros Belgian lottery win. This is how he feels

For a Ukrainian refugee 500,000 euros Belgian lottery win. This is how he feels

ByMallika Soni
Jun 13, 2023 01:00 AM IST

The winner first wants to throw a party with the money to thank everyone.

A Ukrainian war refugee won 500,000 euros ($540,000) using a scratchcard, the Belgian national lottery said. The man bought the scratchcard for 5 euros last month at a gas station. The winner, whose identity remains unknown as is the case for all Belgian lottery winners, is between 18 and 24 years old and has been living in Brussels for the last 12 months, news agency Reuters reported.

Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian serviceman stands amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)

"He has mixed feelings (about winning). It is a difficult period to be happy with everything happening in his home country," Joke Vermoere, spokesperson for the national lottery said in reference to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Read more: Biggest rise in China's nuclear weapons, global stockpile also increases: Report

The winner first wants to throw a party with the money to thank everyone who has helped him integrate in Belgium and then he would like to do something for the reconstruction of Ukraine, the spokesperson added.

While the man is happy in Belgium and has found work, he would like to return to Ukraine as soon as the war finishes, she continued.

Last year, 165 people from a small Belgian village won 142,897,164 euros.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
russia ukraine crisis belgium
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP