For a Ukrainian refugee 500,000 euros Belgian lottery win. This is how he feels

A Ukrainian war refugee won 500,000 euros ($540,000) using a scratchcard, the Belgian national lottery said. The man bought the scratchcard for 5 euros last month at a gas station. The winner, whose identity remains unknown as is the case for all Belgian lottery winners, is between 18 and 24 years old and has been living in Brussels for the last 12 months, news agency Reuters reported.

Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian serviceman stands amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"He has mixed feelings (about winning). It is a difficult period to be happy with everything happening in his home country," Joke Vermoere, spokesperson for the national lottery said in reference to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The winner first wants to throw a party with the money to thank everyone who has helped him integrate in Belgium and then he would like to do something for the reconstruction of Ukraine, the spokesperson added.

While the man is happy in Belgium and has found work, he would like to return to Ukraine as soon as the war finishes, she continued.

Last year, 165 people from a small Belgian village won 142,897,164 euros.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON