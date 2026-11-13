Former CEO Jensen Huang accused of third affair with another Nvidia employee: Report

Embattled former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who resigned on Wednesday after his two affairs came to light, has been accused of having another affair with an employee.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang listens as President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the U.S. Institute of Peace, Oct. 8. (AP)

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Jensen Huang admitted an affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman whom US intelligence suspects of spying for China. On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal first reported that Jensen Huang also had an affair with Kimberly Powell, a top Nvidia executive who managed the company's healthcare division.

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On Wednesday, Reuters reported citing two sources familiar with the matter, that Jensen Huang had an intimate relationship with another employee at the firm, taking the total count of affair allegations to three.

Deep Dive What is known about the third alleged affair involving Jensen Huang? Reuters, citing two sources familiar with the matter, reported that Huang had an intimate relationship with another Nvidia employee. The employee’s name and position have not been disclosed. Has Nvidia commented on the report of a third alleged affair? Nvidia had not commented on the report at the time of the article. The report did not identify the employee involved. What allegations preceded Jensen Huang’s resignation as Nvidia CEO? Reports described alleged affairs with Alice Huang and Nvidia executive Kimberly Powell. Huang admitted to an affair with Alice Huang; the reports about Powell were allegations.

The individual's name and designation in the company have not been revealed by Reuters in the report. Nvidia has not commented on the report, either.

Also read: Trump says Tim Cook should replace Jensen Huang at Nvidia: ‘There is only one man to take his place’

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{{^usCountry}} Nvidia announced Wednesday that Jensen Huang will depart the company as the scandal plagues it public image. In a statement, the chipmaker said that chief financial officer Colette Kress will serve as interim CEO till the board finds a replacement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nvidia announced Wednesday that Jensen Huang will depart the company as the scandal plagues it public image. In a statement, the chipmaker said that chief financial officer Colette Kress will serve as interim CEO till the board finds a replacement. {{/usCountry}}

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The board did not mention the US intelligence investigation or the spying scandal. No formal reason for the departure was provided. Instead, Nvidia spoke of Huang's "profound" contributions to the company.

“Board of directors announced today that Jensen Huang has resigned as president, chief executive officer, and a member of the board, effective immediately. Colette Kress, current executive vice president and chief financial officer of Nvidia, has agreed to serve as interim chief executive officer,” the statement read.

Also read: Jensen Huang’s two children, Madison and Spencer Huang, earn over $1 million each at Nvidia

Jensen Huang to forfeit $108 million worth unvested Nvidia stocks

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Following his ouster from Nvidia, Jensen Huang will forfeit $108 million worth of unvested Nvidia stocks he held. One of the co-founders of Nvidia, Huang had acquired t 310,000 shares through the company’s equity incentive plan over the years.

The forfeiture of the stocks would put Jensen Huang's net worth at $144 billion, according to Forbes. The amount he will be forfeiting is just a fraction of the 63-year-old's wealth. Huang was making around $7.5 million in cash as compensation for his role as the CEO. Most of his wealth is derived from stock ownership in the company.

As the row over the affair continues, The New York Times reported that Jensen Huang has hired law firm Paul Weiss to litigate his case. He will be represented by the firm's attorneys, Melinda Haag and Walter Brown.