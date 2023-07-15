Former FBI agent drops bombshell on Hunter Biden scandal, calls allegations ‘extremely serious’

Former FBI agent Nicole Parker has declared the disputed whistleblower allegations against President Joe Biden's son to be "extremely serious." Parker, a familiar face on Fox News, made the stunning remarks during a recent appearance on Fox Business.

FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the GOP-led House Judiciary Committee persistently pursues the disputed whistleblower allegations, Parker's remarks have inflamed the controversy surrounding Hunter Biden's international business activities. The President's son has been a consistent subject of conservative scrutiny and an array of unfounded conspiracy theories.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation into Hunter Biden's tax history, which has become a focal point of the scandal. After a thorough examination spanning several years, it was announced that Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges. These charges relate to his failure to file income taxes for the years 2017 and 2018. Additionally, Hunter Biden has admitted to unlawfully possessing a handgun.

Overseeing the investigation was David Weiss, a U.S. attorney appointed by former President Donald Trump. Weiss vehemently denied any interference from the DOJ and assured GOP Senator Lindsey Graham that charges would be brought against Hunter Biden. He also disclosed that the investigation included bribery allegations involving President Biden and his son's connection to Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These stunning claims suggest that the president received a payment from Burisma during his time as vice president under Barack Obama. The allegations originate from a confidential source who spoke with the FBI, and details can be found in file FD-1023. However, House Oversight Committee Democrats have presented evidence contradicting their Republican counterparts, revealing that the Burisma executive implicated had never interacted with Hunter Biden during his tenure in the Obama administration.

Parker's appearance on Fox Business shed light on the gravity of the situation. She hailed Weiss's willingness to be interviewed by the Judiciary Committee as a positive development and stressed the seriousness of the bribery allegations. "This is extremely serious. Like I said, Americans deserve to know what is going on," Parker stated. She also expressed concern over the FBI and DOJ's handling of these cases, suggesting a possible blind eye or deliberate slow-walking of the investigations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

President Biden has repeatedly denied any connection to his son's business activities, holding steadfast in the midst of increasing scrutiny. Parker, who left the FBI due to concerns over politicization, has emerged as a prominent presence on Fox News. Aligning herself with Republican assertions that the government has been "weaponized" against conservatives, Parker's stance has drawn skepticism from Democrats serving on House committees assigned to investigate the allegations.