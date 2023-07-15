Joe Biden's son Hunter may take Donald Trump to court? Reason: Social media

Following social media posts from Donald Trump, Joe Biden's son Hunter sent a cease-and-desist letter to the former president which could lead up to a court showdown between the two. Abbe Lowell, a lawyer for Joe Biden's son sent a cease-and-desist letter to Donald Trump saying that the former president's social media posts discussing Hunter are dangerous. They could lead to harm against him and his family, Hunter Biden's lawyer alleged in the letter. Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden are seen.(AP)

"This is not a false alarm...We are just one such social media message away from another incident, and you should make clear to Mr. Trump—if you have not done so already—that Mr. Trump's words have caused harm in the past and threaten to do so again if he does not stop," the letter said as per ABC News.

Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked Hunter Biden in various posts on his social media platform TruthSocial. Following the discovery of cocaine in the West Wing of the White House, Donald Trump targeted Hunter Biden.

"I have an idea. Get Deranged Jack Smith to take just a 'tiny' portion of the millions of dollars he is spending illegally 'targeting' me, and let him go to the White House with his army of thugs to solve the Cocaine dilemma. I'd bet they already know the answer, but just in case, it could be done in 5 minutes. Is it Crooked Joe and his wonderful son, Hunter? Release the findings, release the tapes. We can't have a crackhead in charge of our Nuclear Arsenal!!!" Donald Trump wrote in a TruthSocial post.

Hunter Biden's lawyer said as per APC News, “The Biden family was not at the White House (let alone in the vestibule) in the period when the cocaine was found.”

The cease-and-desist letter also talked about the January 6 riots and Donald Trump's alleged role saying that it showed "how his incitement can further hurt people and cause himself even more legal trouble."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON