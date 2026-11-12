Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak barred from politics, media interactions under house arrest

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is barred from any political activities, media appearances and from receiving visitors without permission under his house arrest conditions, Home Affairs Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said Thursday.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak waves to the media as prison officers escort him. (AP)

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Najib returned to his residence in Langgak Duta, an affluent enclave in Kuala Lumpur, on Tuesday to begin serving the remainder of his jail term through August 2028.

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“He is not permitted to live with anyone other than members of his family, comprising his wife or wives, children, sons- and daughters-in-law and grandchildren,” Saifuddin told parliament.

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Media and interaction curbs

Najib also can’t leave the property without written approval, make statements to the media, appear on social media or attend social gatherings. He may only use telecommunications devices registered with the Prisons Department and must undergo a rehabilitation program, the minister said.

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{{^usCountry}} Would-be visitors must obtain written approval before seeing the former premier, who is being monitored by Prisons Department officers around the clock, Saifuddin added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Would-be visitors must obtain written approval before seeing the former premier, who is being monitored by Prisons Department officers around the clock, Saifuddin added. {{/usCountry}}

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Najib would be immediately returned to prison if he breaches any of the conditions of his house arrest, the minister said.

Saifuddin said the conditions were imposed by the Pardons Board chaired by Malaysia’s king, which had granted the former premier home detention in September subject to the payment of a 50 million ringgit ($12.3 million) fine.

“These conditions were not drawn up solely for Najib’s current situation but also in preparation for the future, should similar cases arise,” Saifuddin said.

The arrangement applies only to Najib’s reduced six-year sentence in his first corruption case. It doesn’t cover a separate 15-year prison term imposed in 2025 for abuse of power and money laundering in another trial linked to the 1MDB scandal, which he is appealing. He was fined 11.4 billion ringgit in the latest conviction.

Abuse of power, money laundering

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Najib was sentenced in 2020 to 12 years in prison and fined 210 million ringgit after being convicted of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust involving money transferred to him from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB. The conviction was part of the wider scandal surrounding 1MDB, from which US authorities say billions of dollars were misappropriated.

The house arrest for Najib is his second royal reprieve after his sentence was reduced in 2024 by the country’s Pardons Board, which is chaired by Malaysia’s monarch. Under then King Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, the board halved Najib’s sentence to six years and slashed his fine to 50 million ringgit.

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Najib was due to head home last week after the political party he once led — United Malays National Organisation — paid the 50 million ringgit fine, but the Attorney General’s Chambers sought legal clarification over one aspect of his transfer to house arrest. A court decision was needed to clear the uncertainty over whether the payment meant the sentence had been fully served.

Najib’s return home prompted the resignation of Anthony Loke as transport minister on Tuesday, creating fresh tension for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s coalition. Loke is also chief of the Democratic Action Party, which holds the largest number of seats in parliament among parties in government.