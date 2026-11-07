Crisis-hit Paraguay gets Pedro Alliana as new president: Ex-basketball player and a businessman

A former national basketball player, businessman and member of the ruling party, Alliana took the oath on Friday, shortly after the impeachment of Santiago Pena. He will remain in office until 2028.

Pedro Alliana, who served as vice president for three years, took over as Paraguay's president on Friday after his predecessor was impeached following a major banking crisis that left nearly half the country's population unable to access their accounts.

The crisis began on Tuesday when the Central Bank took control of ueno, a commercial bank, over concerns about its financial stability. The move led to the freezing of accounts belonging to around 3 million customers, nearly half of Paraguay's population.

The ueno bank had expanded rapidly since its launch in 2021. However, concerns had been raised about its lending practices and its links to influential figures in Paraguay's political and financial circles. These included Pena, who remained a shareholder in ueno's holding company until last year, and Central Bank chief Carlos Carvallo, who had led the bank until 2023.

Paraguay's Senate impeached Pena on Friday. Although the president had offered to resign over the crisis, lawmakers continued with impeachment proceedings.

"The president is declared guilty of poor performance in his duties," Senate President Basilio Nunez said after the vote.

The bank's collapse sparked protests, with thousands taking to the streets to demand accountability from Pena, a key ally of the Donald Trump administration in the US.

With inputs from agencies