e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / World News / Former NSA Bolton ready to testify in Trump’s impeachment trial

Former NSA Bolton ready to testify in Trump’s impeachment trial

As NSA, Bolton was privy to the president’s efforts to force Ukraine to investigate his political rivals by withholding military aid and a White House meeting.

world Updated: Jan 06, 2020 23:53 IST
Yashwant Raj
Yashwant Raj
Hindustan Times, Washington
Bolton’s offer may not find any takers in the Senate, which is controlled by Republicans, who are standing with the president.
Bolton’s offer may not find any takers in the Senate, which is controlled by Republicans, who are standing with the president.(AP PHOTO.)
         

Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton on Monday announced he is ready to testify if subpoenaed in the Senate trial to convict or acquit President Donald Trump, who was impeached by the House of Representatives in December.

“If the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify,” Bolton said in a statement.

The Senate trial will determine if Trump should be removed from office, or not.

As NSA, Bolton was privy to the president’s efforts to force Ukraine to investigate his political rivals by withholding military aid and a White House meeting.

But he was not a part of it and looked at the whole effort with unconcealed distaste — called it a “drug deal” — as his subordinates had testified before impeachment investigators of the House of Representatives.

House investigators did not subpoena him as they did not want to get into a protracted court battle has he had hitched his case to that of a subordinate who had gone to court for a ruling on whether he should obey the president, who did not want him to testify, or the House, which had summoned him.

Bolton’s offer may not find any takers, however, in the Senate, which is controlled by Republicans, who are standing with the president. The leaders have so far refused to agree to Democrats’ demand for deposing witnesses. But things could change if enough Republican senators split with the leadership and force it to agree to call witnesses.

tags
top news
Thousands of students across country take to streets in support of JNU
Thousands of students across country take to streets in support of JNU
Trump says Iran will ‘never’ have nukes; puts Iraq on notice
Trump says Iran will ‘never’ have nukes; puts Iraq on notice
Got vital clues, say Delhi cops on Crime Branch probe in JNU violence
Got vital clues, say Delhi cops on Crime Branch probe in JNU violence
‘Iron rods, hammers and organised attack’: JNUSU president recounts violence
‘Iron rods, hammers and organised attack’: JNUSU president recounts violence
‘Give us vote only if...’: Arvind Kejriwal’s new pitch for Delhi elections
‘Give us vote only if...’: Arvind Kejriwal’s new pitch for Delhi elections
Didn’t see ‘tukde-tukde’ gang when I studied in JNU: Jaishankar
Didn’t see ‘tukde-tukde’ gang when I studied in JNU: Jaishankar
IND vs SL: ‘Last inspection at 9:30 pm, most players left by 9’
IND vs SL: ‘Last inspection at 9:30 pm, most players left by 9’
Why university students have finally found a voice | Opinion
Why university students have finally found a voice | Opinion
trending topics
JNU violenceJNU AttackJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeAligarh Muslim UniversityGolden Globes 2020 LIVEKushal PunjabiSara Ali KhanRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news