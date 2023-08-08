Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan barred from politics for five years: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reuters |
Aug 08, 2023 10:10 PM IST

The former premier was tried on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure from 2018 to 2022.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was barred from politics for five years on Tuesday by Pakistan's election commission after his conviction on graft charges, local media reported.

Several TV news channels said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a notification in line with the guilty ruling.

Under Pakistani laws, a convicted person cannot run for public office for a period defined by the ECP, which could be up to a maximum of five years.

Khan was sentenced for three years imprisonment on Saturday. He was arrested at his Lahore house and transported to a prison near Islamabad.

The former premier was tried on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure from 2018 to 2022.

Khan's legal team has challenged the guilty verdict, which Islamabad High Court will take up on Wednesday.

