Home / World News / Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan barred from politics for five years: Report

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan barred from politics for five years: Report

Reuters |
Aug 08, 2023 10:10 PM IST

The former premier was tried on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure from 2018 to 2022.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was barred from politics for five years on Tuesday by Pakistan's election commission after his conviction on graft charges, local media reported.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.(REUTERS)
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.(REUTERS)

Several TV news channels said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a notification in line with the guilty ruling.

Under Pakistani laws, a convicted person cannot run for public office for a period defined by the ECP, which could be up to a maximum of five years.

Khan was sentenced for three years imprisonment on Saturday. He was arrested at his Lahore house and transported to a prison near Islamabad.

The former premier was tried on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure from 2018 to 2022.

Khan's legal team has challenged the guilty verdict, which Islamabad High Court will take up on Wednesday.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out