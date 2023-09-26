Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson urges Republicans to ‘take a stand’ against Donald Trump before it's too late

Cassidy Hutchinson, the former aide to Donald Trump in the White House, urged Republicans in Congress who still back the ex-president to “take a stand” against him, saying he is a threat to democracy and wants to run for office again to exact revenge on his enemies. FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson, the former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)(AP)

Hutchinson spoke to MSNBC host Rachel Maddow on Monday, ahead of the release of her book that reveals the chaos and dysfunction inside the Trump administration.

She testified before the House Jan. 6 Committee last year, describing how Trump and his allies tried to overturn the 2020 election results and incited the violent mob that stormed the Capitol.

Maddow asked Hutchinson why Trump remains the frontrunner in the GOP primary polls, with only four months left before the Iowa caucuses.

The former White House aide said she does not consider herself part of the same Republican Party as Trump and his supporters.

“I am a Republican in the tradition of Senator Mitt Romney and President Reagan. I think we need a strong, conservative party in this country. I don’t think Mr. Trump represents that,” she said.

She said the 2024 election is a critical moment for the GOP to distance itself from Trump, who has been charged with multiple crimes since leaving office and has vowed to lock up his political rivals if he returns to power.

“If these politicians, these men and some women who are currently in Congress, want to make a break and want to take a stand, they have to do it now. We can’t wait any longer for them to do it. I don’t understand why they are so loyal to him. I think it’s very disappointing and it’s not a difficult issue to take,” she cited.

The former Trump aide acknowledged that some lawmakers may be afraid of the consequences of speaking out against Trump, as Sen. Romney claimed in an excerpt from an upcoming biography published in The Atlantic this month.

Hutchinson confirmed that she had to move out of Washington, D.C., after her congressional testimony because she feared for her safety.

ALSO READ| Spanish influencer Isabella Gonzalez allegedly groped by tourist during live Twitch broadcast

However, she said that she could not live with herself if she were a Republican in Congress who supported Trump.

“He is someone who almost destroyed our democracy in one day, and he wants to do it again,” she warned.

“He wants to be president again to do it again.”

Trump was impeached for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, but he was acquitted by Republicans in the Senate, with only seven of them voting ‘guilty’, including Romney. A conviction would have prevented Trump from running for office again.