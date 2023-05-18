Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Four children found alive in Colombian Amazon after plane crash

AFP |
May 18, 2023 04:02 AM IST

Four Indigenous children missing for more than two weeks after a plane crash in the Colombian Amazon have been found alive.

Four Indigenous children missing for more than two weeks after a plane crash in the Colombian Amazon have been found alive, President Gustavo Petro said Wednesday.

Plane crash in the Colombian Amazon (Representative image)

"After arduous search efforts by our Military Forces we have found alive the four children who had disappeared due to the plane crash" in southern Colombia on May 1, Petro said on Twitter.

Topics
plane crash colombia
