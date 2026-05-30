Four Laos villagers return home to tearful family reunion after being stranded in flooded cave for 10 days | WATCH

Emotional scenes were witnessed outside the cave in Laos where rescuers safely evacuated four villagers who were trapped in a flooded cave for nearly 10 days.

Rescuers pose for a photo as they work to save trapped people in a cave in Xaisomboun Province, Laos, May 29, 2026.(via REUTERS)

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As the families waited outside the cave, cries and joy filled the air when the villagers were evacuated and reunited with their kin. Videos shared on social media showed men hugging their family members as some jumped in joy, while the rescuers tried to take the men away, probably for medical assistance.

Emotional moment when son was reunited with father

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, search is on to spot and rescue the remaining two men stranded in the cave. How the men ended up in a flooded cave {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, search is on to spot and rescue the remaining two men stranded in the cave. How the men ended up in a flooded cave {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The villagers had entered the cave last week to look for valuable minerals. However, a sudden flash flood blocked their way and remained trapped trapped inside before being evacuated by Lao and Thai rescue groups. Track updates on Iran US war {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The villagers had entered the cave last week to look for valuable minerals. However, a sudden flash flood blocked their way and remained trapped trapped inside before being evacuated by Lao and Thai rescue groups. Track updates on Iran US war {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The authorities were alerted about the situation by one of the villagers who managed to escape the cave just in time, while seven others were stranded, according to the Associated Press. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The authorities were alerted about the situation by one of the villagers who managed to escape the cave just in time, while seven others were stranded, according to the Associated Press. {{/usCountry}}

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Lao and Thai rescue groups posted about the successful operation on social media, along with photos of the men lying on stretchers, wearing oxygen masks and being wrapped in foil blankets.

Lao organization Rescue Volunteer for People said that the water level inside the cave receded low enough for them to leave with divers who had gone in to deliver food and water. They said they will continue their search for the two who remain missing.

First evacuation on Friday

The first trapped villager was evacuated on Friday, with rescuers saying the operation took nearly 30 minutes to complete. As he emerged from the water alongside a diver, catching his breath before struggling to crawl through a narrow, flooded passage and rising unsteadily to his feet, AP reported.

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Five of them were found alive Wednesday. They were identified by their first names as Khamla, Mued, Ee, Ing and Laen.

Who are the rescuers?

Rescue teams from Laos and neighboring Thailand were joined by Japanese and Malaysian rescuers to speed up the evacuations. Indonesian, French and Australian specialists also reportedly arrived at the site in a rugged area in the central province of Xaisomboun, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of the capital, Vientiane.

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Many in the rescue teams were part of the complicated 2018 cave op in northern Thailand where 12 schoolboys and their soccer coach were stuck for several days.

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