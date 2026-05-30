Internet suspension in parts of Haryana's Faridabad today in view of demolition drive

The Haryana Government has ordered the temporary suspension of mobile internet services, bulk SMS services, and all dongle services in a designated area of Faridabad district in view of a demotion drive scheduled for Saturday, May 30. The order stated that mobile internet services, including 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G, bulk SMS services, and dongle services will be suspended within a one-kilometre radius of the notified location in NIT Zone. (HT Photo/Representative)

According to the order issued by the Haryana government's Home Affairs department, the measure has been taken to maintain public order during the demolition drive.

The order stated that mobile internet services, including 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G, bulk SMS services, and dongle services will be suspended within a one-kilometre radius of the notified location in NIT Zone, Faridabad district, and the suspension will remain in force from 12:30 am to 10 pm on May 30.

"Now, therefore, in exercise of powers conferred upon me by virtue of Section 20 of The Telecommunications Act, 2023 to be read along with Rule (3) of the Telecommunications (Temporary Suspension of Services) Rules, 2024, 1, Additional Secretary Home-1, Haryana do hereby the order of suspension of the mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/5G), bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the 1 kilometer radius of location (Latitude 28.39448 & Longitude 77.28622) of NIT Zone in district Faridabad. All telecom service providers of Haryana are hereby directed to ensure the compliance of this order," the order signed by Additional Secretary Home Vandana Disodia read.

The decision was taken following inputs from the Additional Director General of Police, CID, Haryana, and the Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad, who raised concerns about tension, public disturbance, damage to public and private property, and the possible disruption of peace during the demolition drive.

Restrictions aimed to prevent spread of misinformation, government says The Haryana government said the restrictions were imposed to prevent the spread of misinformation and rumours through social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, X, and messaging services that could be used to mobilise crowds or agitators.

"In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc., on mobile phones and SMS for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities," the order read.

However, the order clarified that voice calls will remain operational. Individual SMS, banking-related SMS, mobile recharge messages, and broadband and leased-line internet services for homes and businesses have also been exempted from the suspension.

It further added that the temporary restrictions are limited to the notified one-kilometre radius in NIT Zone in the jurisdiction of district Faridabad, will remain in force from 12.30 am till 10.00 pm and have been imposed as an emergency preventive measure to maintain public order.