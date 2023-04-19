‘Fox news…’: Dominion after largest US media company defamation settlement

Fox news admitted to telling lies about Dominion, the company's CEO John Poulos said after the last-minute $787.5 million settlement with the network. "Fox and Dominion have reached a historic settlement. Fox has admitted to telling lies about Dominion that caused enormous damage to my Company, our employees, and our customers. Nothing can ever make up for that," John Poulos said in a statement.

Fox News- Dominion Defamation: People walk by the News Corporation headquarters, home to Fox News.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Throughout this process, we have sought accountability and believe the evidence brought to light through this case underscores the consequences of spreading and endorsing lies,” he added.

The settlement for more than $787 million with Fox News represents “a ringing endorsement for truth and accountability,” attorney representing Dominion Voting Systems- Justin Nelson- said.

“The truth matters. Lies have consequences,” Justin Nelson said, adding that more than two years ago a “torrent of lies” had swept Dominion and election officials across America which caused “grievous harm to Dominion and the country.”

The country must “remain ever vigilant to find common ground", the attorney warned, further saying, “For our democracy to endure for another 250 years and, hopefully much longer, we must share a commitment to facts."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the settlement, Fox news anchors will not have to acknowledge on-air that they told lies about Dominion Voting Systems, CNN reported.

The payment which is required of Fox news to Dominion Voting Systems is the largest publicly known defamation settlement in US history involving a media company. Earlier in 2017, ABC News paid $177 million after its legal dispute with Beef Products Inc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail