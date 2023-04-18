Fox News brings in The Simpsons to court in Dominion defamation trial. Submits over 5000 exhibits

As the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit against Fox News continues, both parties have submitted extensive lists of exhibits. While most of the evidence presented so far includes emails, transcripts, and videos, Fox's list has an unexpected addition - four clips from the beloved animated series, "The Simpsons." Simpsons episode depicting Homer Simpson voting for US Presidential elections.

The clips all feature scenes of Homer Simpson voting in presidential elections, showcasing his attempts to cast a ballot for different candidates. In one clip, he votes for Barack Obama, while in another, he chooses Mitt Romney. A third clip, titled "Homer Votes 2016," features a cameo from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who disguises himself as an American voter and tries to persuade Homer to vote for Trump. The final clip, from a recent episode, finds Homer struggling to decide whether to vote for Trump or Biden.

It's unclear why these clips were included in Fox's list of exhibits, but they do offer a fascinating insight into how popular culture can intersect with politics. "The Simpsons" has been a staple of Fox's prime-time lineup for over three decades, and while the show is now produced by Disney, it remains a beloved cultural touchstone.

Fox has presented a collection of miscellaneous exhibits, totalling 5,169 items including the above Simpsons' videos.

Dominion has also submitted an extensive array of evidence, with over 7,000 exhibits, including video footage, Fox News transcripts, text exchanges between Fox employees, Donald Trump's tweets, and other relevant documents.

The Dominion lawsuit against Fox News centers on the network's coverage of the 2020 presidential election, particularly its promotion of baseless claims of voter fraud. While the inclusion of "The Simpsons" clips in Fox's exhibits list may seem odd, it underscores the importance of media in shaping public opinion and perception.