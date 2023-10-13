Fox News host Sean Hannity calls Vivek Ramaswamy ‘unqualified’ to be President

In a heated exchange on Fox News, host Sean Hannity and GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy clashed over recent comments made by Ramaswamy regarding the Republican party's stance on Israel. The heated debate highlighted the ongoing discord within the GOP, with Hannity questioning Ramaswamy's credibility and qualifications for the presidency.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 12: Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to college students during a campaign rally in the Hogg Memorial Auditorium at the University of Texas at Austin on October 12, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Ramaswamy engaged students with a Q&A, while speaking about his current approach, vision and future direction if he is elected president.(Getty Images via AFP)

The confrontation began when Hannity pressed Ramaswamy to defend his remarks about the GOP's "selective moral outrage" towards terrorist attacks by Hamas. Ramaswamy vehemently denied Hannity's characterization, leading to a tense back-and-forth. Hannity accused Ramaswamy of consistently denying his own words, stating, "You say stuff and then deny it. So why don't you just own what you say and stand by it and stop playing these games?"

Ramaswamy, undeterred, defended his position and criticized Hannity's portrayal of his comments. The exchange escalated with Hannity pointing out Ramaswamy's lack of political experience, saying, "I think people who never held public office, like you, maybe they're not qualified to be president!"

Hannity's statement drew attention for its unintended implication about former President Donald Trump, who also lacked prior political experience before assuming office. Social media quickly picked up on the irony, with users highlighting the comparison between Ramaswamy and Trump.

Ramaswamy, seizing the moment, took to social media to emphasize the significance of outsiders in politics. His response on X (formerly Twitter) emphasized that even Trump lacked traditional political experience and went on to become the President of the United States, suggesting that being an outsider could be an asset.

The clash underscores the divisions within the Republican party and the complexities of the upcoming 2024 presidential race. As the political landscape continues to evolve, the debate between seasoned politicians and political outsiders will undoubtedly remain a focal point of discussion.