Fox News reporter Camryn Kinsey breaks silence after fainting on live TV: ‘It was unexpected and frightening…’

Camryn Kinsey, a former Trump administration official and conservative commentator, shocked viewers when she fainted live on air during a segment onFox News @ Night on May 8. The 24-year-old was offering her thoughts on former Vice President Kamala Harris and the 2024 election when she suddenly hesitated mid-sentence, closed her eyes, and collapsed sideways from her chair. Now, Kinsey has broken her silence to provide a medical update following the alarming incident. Camryn Kinsey fainted during a live segment on Fox News. She expressed gratitude to the medical team and reassured followers of her well-being in a social media update.(@camrynbaylee/ X)

Fox News reporter provides health update after fainting on-air

Following her fainting scare on television, Kinsey shared an update on her health on Friday, May 9, 2025. Taking it to X (Formerly known as Twitter), the reporter began her statement with, “Wow, sorry for the scare last night.” She continued, “I want to start by thanking the incredible Fox News team and the EMTs who responded with such speed and care," she continued. "It was an unexpected and frightening moment, but thanks to their professionalism and kindness, I’m doing well. I’m taking it slow, staying hydrated, letting my body rest, and thanking the Lord that everything is okay.”

Concluding her statement, she wrote, “It may not have been how I planned to end the segment, but I’ll be back on your TV soon. Hopefully long enough to finally finish my point about Kamala!"

After Kinsey lost consciousness, Fox News issued a statement updating everyone on her health and the incident. The statement read, “After ‘Fox News @ Night’ guest Camryn Kinsey fainted during a live on-air appearance last night in our Los Angeles bureau, paramedics were called and she was treated and cleared.” They added, “We are happy to hear she is now feeling much better and wish her a speedy recovery.”

Jonathan Hunt faces backlash for cold reaction

As Kinsey fainted in the middle of her sentence, Jonathan Hunt, who was hosting the show, appeared baffled. For a moment, he tried to continue, but ended up taking a commercial break. He said, “Let me come back to Lydia while we get some help for Cameron here. So uh — uh — Lydia, the president — we're going to actually— we're going to go to a break right here. We'll be right back," as reported by Today.com.

Hunt received backlash for his cold attitude towards Kinsey's condition on social media.

One user wrote, “What kind of s**t human watches someone collapse and just keeps talking into the camera? Jonathan Hunt is a s***bag. @FoxNews really? F**k that dude.” Another user wrote, “This is MAGA health care. Someone literally faints and falls in front of Fox News host Jonathan Hunt. He does NOTHING and keeps reporting. I’ve never seen anything like it.”