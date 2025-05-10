Pope Leo XIV's first general audience date determined; Vatican releases complete schedule

Pope Leo XIV has now become the new head of the Vatican after the demise of Pope Francis. It was only a day ago that white smoke was seen billowing from the Pristine Chapel, indicating that a new Pope had been chosen after four rounds of voting. The first three rounds of voting yielded no result, but Pope Leo XIV managed to get through in the fourth round, grabbing a majority. Newly elected Pope Leo XIV(AFP)

Will Pope Leo interact with the public?

The Holy See Press Office has announced the schedule of Pope Leo XIV's activities over the next week, which includes an all-important meeting with Cardinals on May 10. May 12 will be a very significant affair as he will be interacting with the international press.

On May 21, he will be getting the opportunity to interact with the general audience, which would be the first time since he became the new Pope.

Pope Leo XIV's complete upcoming schedule:

The complete list of Pope Leo XIV's schedule is mentioned below, as per the The Holy See Press Office' data.

May 10, Saturday - Meeting with Cardinals

May 11, Sunday - Regina Caeli prayer from the Central Loggia of St. Peter's Basilica

May 12, Monday – Meeting with the international press

May 16, Friday – Meeting with the Diplomatic Corps (Heads of Mission)

May 18, Sunday - 10:00 AM, St. Peter’s Square: Mass for the Beginning of the Pontificate

May 20, Tuesday - Taking possession of the Papal Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls

May 21, Wednesday - First General Audience

May 24, Saturday - Meeting with the Roman Curia and Vatican City State employees

May 25, Sunday - Regina Caeli

- Taking possession of the Papal Basilica of St. John Lateran

- Taking possession of the Papal Basilica of St. Mary Major